Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has told Cabinet ministers he does not intend to advise that the 2m social distancing rule be reduced.

After days of debate about reducing the restriction on physical distance, Mr Holohan told ministers it would not be appropriate for him to recommend cutting the 2m rule at this stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources at the meeting said the Chief Medical Officer rejected suggestions that the distance should be cut as he feared it could lead to a higher risk of the virus spreading in communities.

Disability Minister Finian McGrath is understood to have asked Mr Holohan about reducing the distance but was told now is not the time for reducing it.

Earlier this week, Mr Holohan said the 2m social distancing restriction was not a rule but rather “guidance” offered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

“It is guidance and like any guidance it has to be interpreted by people at an individual level and then by organisations,” he added.

Mr McGrath also raised issues related to the disability and mental health sectors.

The minister also asked about the possibility of reducing the 5km non-essential travel restriction to 20km, according to sources.

During the Cabinet meeting with Mr Holohan, ministers also asked questions about vaccines and the capacity of private hospitals to treat patients.

It comes as Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin criticised coronavirus limits on how far people can travel from their home.

And he said decisions on easing restrictions are being delayed rather than taken as soon as they're justified.

At present there's a 5km limit on how far people are allowed to travel for exercise.

Mr Martin said that there's no remaining "serious justification" for this.

He said: "the public health concern is how people behave around others – not how far they are from their home."

And he said research shows it may be forcing people in urban areas into more crowded situations.

Travel is to be allowed up to 20km from an individuals home in phase two of the government's roadmap due to begin on June 8.

Mr Martin said he doesn't see any logic or scientific basis for this either.

He also said that the current distinctions over the different types of shops allowed to open is "at best arbitrary".

He said supermarkets have been open throughout the pandemic and data on community spread suggest they have not played a role in spreading the virus.

Mr Martin said: "In general, the overriding need now is to move to a situation where the focus is put on showing people how to behave once most activity is restored. "

He said that the decision on the next easing of restrictions is due on June 5.

"Most people have concluded that, as was the case when the loosening steps were first published, announcements are being delayed rather than made as soon as they are justified."

Mr Martin warned that the restrictions will lose public support if they are no longer seen as actually being based on clear scientific evidence.

On the two-metre social distancing rule Mr Martin said it is not required by the science.

"It has been helpful but it cannot be allowed to block Ireland restarting activity which is already underway elsewhere without a negative impact," he said.

Mr Martin added: "If it is true that our capacity to rapidly test, trace and isolate is now in place, then we need to see this reflected in the loosening of policies put in place in part because we lacked this capacity."

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signalled that major decisions on the future of the €350-a-week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be left to the next government.

He made the remarks amid a Dáil row over a government proposal to vote through increased funding for the Department of Social Protection due to a huge rise in welfare payments caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party remain in government formation talks.

Sinn Féin TD David Culliane claimed that the estimates the Dáil will be debating tomorrow will be out of date as the PUP and Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme are currently due to end in June.

He described the situation as “ludicrous”.

Mr Varadkar insisted that the Dáil is being asked to approve the funding on a no policy change basis and that the extra cash – understood to be more than €5.5bn – is needed so that welfare payments like the PUP and State pension can continue to be paid.

Mr Varadkar also said: “I really hope that nobody in the house is trying to sow concern or worry among people who are in receipt the Pandemic Employment Payment.

“People who are in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payments will continue to get us beyond the 8th of June and I can give that assurance here in the House.”

Mr Varadkar added: “The economy is only slowly opening up now. It’s going to have to be extended. Nobody needs to worry.”

He continued: “This government or the new government will have to make a decision as to how long that will be extended to and will also have to deal with some of the anomalies which people are aware of already”.

Mr Varadkar gave the example of part-time workers getting the PUP who are now receiving more than they were paid when they were still in their jobs earlier this year.

By he said: “None of those things are decisions that have to be made now and they may well be decisions for the next government”.

He said further revised budget estimates may be required as such decisions are made.

He said such increases will be needed at a lot of government departments “but they are going to be brought forward to the House, and a no policy change basis”.

“Sometimes we don't have any choice because the various parties who claim to wish to want to form a government have failed to do so.

“We have to continue in our capacity as the continuing government and make decisions as necessary.

“As much as is possible we will leave the big policy decisions we made by the next government whenever that happens.

