‘Dr Ó Tuathail used the Tánaiste as a puppet...’ – 12 tough questions Varadkar was asked over ‘Leakgate’

Leo Varadkar stood a trial of truth in the Dáil yesterday over his decision to leak confidential documents to his friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail. Here are 12 probing questions he had to face down which also reflect the adversarial attitudes of those asking.

1) Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin): Who in the Department of Health provided the Tánaiste with the copy [of the leaked document] and did he request it for that purpose?

Leo Varadkar: I got one copy from the Minister for Health, which I read and put in the recycling bin. I requested a second copy through my adviser (Clare Mungovan) and she got the second copy from the Department of Health. (Note: Simon Harris was earlier approached by Maitiú Ó Tuathail requesting the document).

2) Doherty: Could the Tánaiste indicate yes or no, whether he told anybody in the Department of the Taoiseach, Health, the IMO or HSE that he was providing a copy of this document that has “Confidential: Not for circulation” to his friend, Maitiú Ó Tuathail?

Varadkar: I did not tell anyone… I was following on from a Government commitment that we would keep the NAGP (National Association of General Practitioners) informed and involved.

3) Aodhán Ó Riordáin (Labour): I want to ask the Tánaiste about the nature of his relationship with Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail. Has he communicated with him since the story broke?

Varadkar: I have. The first occasion was when I heard the story was breaking, to find out what it was about. The second was when I was preparing my statement, to check the date I sent him the document. On the third occasion he contacted me, wanting to know if the NAGP should issue a statement. I said that was up to him and I did not want to direct or advise him.

4) Ó Riordáin: Dr Ó Tuathail wrote: “Leo constantly pulling strings for me. You’ve no idea.” Is he over-egging the nature of his relationship with the Tánaiste? What are these strings the Tánaiste pulls for him constantly?

Varadkar: The answer to the Deputy's question is yes. He is over-egging it. That is clearly a big part of this story. Someone who is known to me, who is a friend but not a close friend, made out to various people that he was closer to me than he was and that he had special access. That is a big part of what this is about. I am not trying to make out that I am some sort of victim. That is simply the fact.

5) Ó Riordáin: Has the Tánaiste or anyone in his office ever given a document marked “confidential” to a person or body in a manner which was “not best practice”, before this instance or since?

Varadkar: Not to my knowledge, but a situation like this had never arisen before in my experience… Hundreds of people have worked for me in the last ten years. I cannot answer on their behalf. I can answer on mine. The answer on my behalf is no.

6) Catherine Murphy (Social Democrats): This document was clearly marked as being confidential and not for circulation. What is the Tánaiste's understanding of that instruction?

Varadkar: The document was not made public. It was not circulated among the NAGP membership or shared widely. It is a document I gave to a person in confidence, for reasons I explained.

7) Murphy: What would be the consequences if an official did this?

Varadkar: An official did not do this… an official could only have done this if he or she had been directed to do it by a Minister. If he or she were not directed to do it, it would be different.

8) Murphy: Is this the standard that we can expect from the Government, that something can be justified on motivation, that it is okay to leak internal, confidential documents based on the public interest?

Varadkar: I accept this is not the way I should have gone about this… I should have done it in a different way. I totally accept that. I have learned from it and I will not do it again.

9) Paul Murphy (Rise): Is it the Tánaiste's contention that the fact that Maitiú Ó Tuathail was his friend and political supporter was purely incidental, that it was simply coincidence that he got this document from the Tánaiste — that no matter who was president of the NAGP, the Tánaiste would have given them the document in this way?

Varadkar: The president of the NAGP would have got it. He was very definitely not a political supporter at that time. The NAGP… clearly threatens to campaign against us…. He told everyone that Fine Gael was responsible for destroying the health service so he was certainly not a political supporter at that point, far from it. He did not get it because he was a friend of mine, he got it because he was president.

10) Murphy: Why did the Tánaiste send it to his home address rather than to the office of the president of the NAGP?

Varadkar: Because I wanted to share it with him on a confidential basis…

11) Murphy: Is the Tánaiste going to sue Village magazine [for alleging criminality]?

Varadkar: I have advice on that. I have not decided yet... I am told that it is a fringe publication which is largely self-funded, has no editorial board, does not have a legal team and that suing it would be like suing somebody on Twitter. I have yet to decide what I will do.

12) Mattie McGrath (Independent): I have a picture on my phone of the Tánaiste and Dr Ó Tuathail involved in a certain march in Dublin in 2019 – very close context and very good friends. Dr Ó Tuathail used the Tánaiste as a puppet… Will the Tánaiste reply about the way he was used by Dr Ó Tuathail if the Tánaiste is saying he is not his friend?

Varadkar: Village magazine produced a photograph of us at a Pride march. We all know the innuendo here. I know what is being said and it is not true. This is somebody who is not a close friend but is a friend. He is in my wider social circle. I would say we have met twice in the past year – once at a Christmas drinks thing over a year ago and once when six people went out to dinner, and he and I were part of that six.

