Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and Jim Gavin to chair upcoming Citizens’ Assemblies

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced the appointment of Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and Jim Gavin as the chairs of two upcoming Citizens’ Assemblies.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin and Mr Gavin will oversee the work of the two assemblies that are due to begin with an introductory meeting in Dublin Castle on Saturday, April 9.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin is a broadcaster and Assistant Professor in the School of Mathematics and Statistics in UCD, where her scholarship focuses on making science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) more accessible and exciting to a wider audience.

As chair of the Biodiversity Citizens’ Assembly, Dr Ní Shúilleabháin will help the assembly make recommendations on how the State should respond to the crisis of biodiversity loss.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said it is an “honour” to have the opportunity to chair the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss.

“I would like to thank the Taoiseach for appointing me to the role. Biodiversity loss, its causes, and what we can do to address it is one of the most important and defining issues of our time,” she said.

“I look forward to starting work with the members of the Assembly and identifying what practical solutions we can find to this challenge.”

Mr Gavin managed the Dublin men’s Senior Football Team that won six All-Ireland Championships, including five-in-a-row between 2013 to 2019.

He also played on the Dublin All-Ireland winning team in 1995. Mr Gavin is currently the Director of People and Operations for the Irish Aviation Authority and is a former commissioned officer and military pilot with over 20 years’ service in the Defence Forces.

Mr Gavin said, as a “proud Dubliner”, it was a privilege to be asked to chair the upcoming Dublin Assembly.

“I want to thank the Taoiseach for the invitation to do so. This is a great city and county, renowned across the world for its history, its culture, its dynamism, and most importantly its people,” he said.

“I want to work with the members of the Assembly towards creating a vision for how the City and County should be managed and governed to make it an even better place to live, work, raise a family, and to visit and enjoy. Chíonn beirt rud nach bhfeiceann duine amháin.”

The Taoiseach thanked Dr Ní Shúilleabháin and Mr Gavin for accepting the invitation to chair these two assemblies.

“The topics of biodiversity loss and a directly elected mayor for Dublin are two important issues that impact people and communities throughout Ireland,” he said.

“These are challenging subjects, but we are fortunate to have two expert chairs who will bring particular knowledge, expertise, and passion to these topics.”

The Citizens’ Assembly consists of dozens of members of the public invited to discuss certain topics and then make recommendations to the Oireachtas on changes to legislation or the Constitution, such as ahead of the referendum on abortion.