DPP to decide within weeks whether to charge former TD over alleged theft of alcohol from filling station

THE Director for Public Prosecutions will decide within weeks whether to charge a well-known former Dáil deputy over the alleged theft of alcohol from a filling station.

The one-time TD has been ignoring all requests for comment, yet is understood to be under investigation for alleged offences on two separate occasions.

Gardaí arrested the man over claims that he engaged in, or attempted to engage in, shoplifting at a garage shop on November 1, 2020, and March 14, 2021.

A former associate of the politician told the Irish Independent: “He is really suffering over this. Can you imagine? Even a charge would be a personal disaster.

“Actually, it is already a personal disaster.”

Gardaí are understood to have studied CCTV footage from the outlet in question and to have questioned the person under caution in relation to what happened on his two visits to the premises.

The individual, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was subsequently released and has been told that a file will be prepared for the DPP.

CCTV footage relating to both incidents, it is understood, has been handed over to investigating gardaí.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí arrested a male following an incident of theft at a retail premises on 1st November 2020 and 14th March 2021.

“He has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.”

Attempts by the Irish Independent to speak to the man involved have been without success.