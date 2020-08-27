Downing Street is 'laughing at Ireland' over Phil Hogan resignation - Fine Gael TD

A FINE Gael TD has claimed Downing Street is "now laughing at Ireland" following the resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan over the Golfgate affair.

Former defence minister Paul Kehoe told South East Radio that Ireland has been left "without a very strong hand" in the Brexit negotiations and at the European Commission table.

He said he totally agreed that Mr Hogan was one of the strongest Commissioners in Brussels prior to his resignation on Wednesday over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner and his alleged breaches of public health restrictions.

He said there would be "very serious consequences for Ireland" as a result of the resignation.

Mr Kehoe, who is a long-time of friend of Mr Hogan's, cited the front page of the Daily Express website which carries a headline 'Dublin PANICS after losing Brexit weapon - 'Ireland shot itself in foot!''

The Wexford TD said: "10 Downing Street now is laughing at Ireland. So I think that is what we have to be aware of. I think we are in a very difficult situation. Will we be able to retain the Trade portfolio? I am not sure if we will be able to do that."

Mr Kehoe said that Mr Hogan had built up a "huge amount of relationships over the last number of years" and had shown he was able to get on with people.

Fallen giant: Phil Hogan speaking with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: AFP/Getty

Fallen giant: Phil Hogan speaking with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: AFP/Getty

"Negotiations is about relationships and about how you are able to get on with other people around the table," he said.

The former Government Chief Whip, who served at the Cabinet table under former taoisigh Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar, said that Ireland had lost "an excellent Commissioner" and that it was a "very sad day" for the Irish economy.

Mr Kehoe added: "Can everybody put their hands on their own hearts this morning and say they have done absolutely everything according to the book?

"Phil Hogan didn't, he has apologised for that. He has said that the golf event that happened should not have happened, it was wrong, it was totally irresponsible for everybody who was at that."

