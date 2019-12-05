Double-jobbing Murphy cannot be investigated after his resignation

Fine Gael's former double-jobbing TD Dara Murphy will escape any investigation or sanction because he has resigned from the Dáil and no body has the power to investigate him.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's claim that Mr Murphy would submit to three possible investigations was contradicted last night.

It was confirmed that neither the State's ethics watchdog nor Oireachtas authorities can examine alleged ethics breaches by the former Cork North-Central TD.

Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his role as a campaign director for the European People's Party (EPP), Fine Gael's EU grouping, while serving as a TD for the past two years. He has been largely absent from the Dáil and his constituency, but claimed his full salary of €96,000 a year and allowances of up to €51,600 per year.

