Thursday 5 December 2019

Double-jobbing Murphy cannot be investigated after his resignation

Fine Gael's Dara Murphy resigned as a TD yesterday
Hugh O'Connell

Fine Gael's former double-jobbing TD Dara Murphy will escape any investigation or sanction because he has resigned from the Dáil and no body has the power to investigate him.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's claim that Mr Murphy would submit to three possible investigations was contradicted last night.

It was confirmed that neither the State's ethics watchdog nor Oireachtas authorities can examine alleged ethics breaches by the former Cork North-Central TD.

Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his role as a campaign director for the European People's Party (EPP), Fine Gael's EU grouping, while serving as a TD for the past two years. He has been largely absent from the Dáil and his constituency, but claimed his full salary of €96,000 a year and allowances of up to €51,600 per year.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has called on Mr Murphy to pay back some of this money.

"You're supposed to be in parliament to serve the people, not serve yourself. He can demonstrate that principle by repaying some of the taxpayer funding he received while, to put it kindly, putting in a tokenistic performance as a TD," he told the Irish Independent.

Mr Murphy resigned as a TD yesterday to take up a €150,000 role with Bulgaria's EU commissioner. One of his final acts as a deputy was to vote down a motion of no confidence in the embattled Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Fianna Fáil has complained to the Dáil Members' Interests Committee over alleged ethics breaches. Mr Murphy said he would co-operate with any inquiry. But the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) confirmed "that complaints about a person who has ceased to be a TD cannot be dealt with by either the [Members' Interests] Committee or the Standards Commission".

An Oireachtas spokeswoman also said the clerk of the Dáil has no powers to investigate the matter. "The Oireachtas administers the schemes only, ie we don't make the rules," a spokeswoman said.

The Taoiseach had earlier told the Dáil that Mr Murphy would submit to any investigation.

Mr Murphy confirmed his resignation from the Dáil yesterday after meeting with the Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar came under sustained criticism from Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin in the Dáil who said the Taoiseach had "okayed" a situation where Mr Murphy had "effectively become an absentee TD while drawing his full salary".

