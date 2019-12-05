Double-jobbing Murphy cannot be investigated after his resignation
Fine Gael's former double-jobbing TD Dara Murphy will escape any investigation or sanction because he has resigned from the Dáil and no body has the power to investigate him.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's claim that Mr Murphy would submit to three possible investigations was contradicted last night.
It was confirmed that neither the State's ethics watchdog nor Oireachtas authorities can examine alleged ethics breaches by the former Cork North-Central TD.
Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his role as a campaign director for the European People's Party (EPP), Fine Gael's EU grouping, while serving as a TD for the past two years. He has been largely absent from the Dáil and his constituency, but claimed his full salary of €96,000 a year and allowances of up to €51,600 per year.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has called on Mr Murphy to pay back some of this money.
"You're supposed to be in parliament to serve the people, not serve yourself. He can demonstrate that principle by repaying some of the taxpayer funding he received while, to put it kindly, putting in a tokenistic performance as a TD," he told the Irish Independent.
Mr Murphy resigned as a TD yesterday to take up a €150,000 role with Bulgaria's EU commissioner. One of his final acts as a deputy was to vote down a motion of no confidence in the embattled Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.
Fianna Fáil has complained to the Dáil Members' Interests Committee over alleged ethics breaches. Mr Murphy said he would co-operate with any inquiry. But the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) confirmed "that complaints about a person who has ceased to be a TD cannot be dealt with by either the [Members' Interests] Committee or the Standards Commission".
An Oireachtas spokeswoman also said the clerk of the Dáil has no powers to investigate the matter. "The Oireachtas administers the schemes only, ie we don't make the rules," a spokeswoman said.
The Taoiseach had earlier told the Dáil that Mr Murphy would submit to any investigation.
Mr Murphy confirmed his resignation from the Dáil yesterday after meeting with the Taoiseach.
Mr Varadkar came under sustained criticism from Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin in the Dáil who said the Taoiseach had "okayed" a situation where Mr Murphy had "effectively become an absentee TD while drawing his full salary".
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Noonan tells ministers to defend Fine Gael record
- Verona staying silent as she returns to presidency of hauliers' lobby group
- John Downing: 'Suddenly, the Taoiseach finds himself faced with an avalanche of problems that he must turn around'
- Workers may avoid expenses cuts in January election 'stroke'
- TD 'talked her son out of joining the scouts'