Doorstep to database, Sinn Féin’s systematic grooming of voters is way ahead of the rest

Knocking on doors in the large council estate of Rahoonane in Tralee, Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly hears repeated queries about housing. A woman has a leaky roof, another talks about her daughter in Dublin trying to buy a house, the next talks about rents and a relative being on the housing list for 15 years.

“When we had the town council, there was always housing being built,” she says.

On a dark and crisp January evening last year, it’s the first week of the 2020 general election campaign. The Shinner Surge hasn’t happened yet. The party thinks it is reliant on getting its core support out.

The estate is a Sinn Féin stronghold. All the time, Daly emphasises the importance of voting on polling day.

Daly was replacing the fabled Martin Ferris on the ticket and the big parties smelled blood. Fianna Fáil had added in Norma Foley, daughter of former TD Denis, also based in Tralee, and Fine Gael landed in Mike Kennelly, brother of the late Tim Kennelly, a Kerry football legend, based up the road in Listowel. Ultimately, Daly would romp home with more than a quota on the back of the swing to Mary Lou McDonald.

As darkness falls that night, Ferris himself arrives for the final few rows of houses. He has been out in a rural area where he says it is harder to figure out exactly who lives where.

In the estates he canvasses, Daly is accompanied by a local who knows the people living in each house. Walking along with Daly is a party activist who stands at each gate with a clipboard, checking the electoral register, telling the candidate the names of the people in the house. The activist with the clipboard is also marking off voting intentions of the resident: yes, no or maybe. Chalking up houses where support is expressed, that information is then loaded into a database.

In the final 48 hours of the campaign and on polling day itself, the get-the-vote-out phase kicks in. Party activists go back to areas where they have a strong vote and canvass those houses where support was expressed, knocking on doors or leaflet dropping, to remind people to vote. Usually only the houses where support was expressed are canvassed at that point. In some areas, like Dublin, you do it only in local authority estates. People in private estates tend not to like it. And you tend not to do rural areas at that stage as it takes too long.

No matter where the party is canvassing on the island, the same method applies. Part of the reason behind the bad local and European elections in 2019 was a complacent failure to operate the strategy. Sinn Féin upped its game and got back to basics.

It worked in the Dublin Mid-West by-election. Ironically, a low turnout benefited Sinn Féin as it ensured its core support base actually turned up to vote on the day for its candidate Mark Ward. Nobody realised that campaign was a signal of what was to come. Despite the enormous swing towards Sinn Féin during last year’s campaign, the party still ran its get-the-vote-out strategy.

The same picture is replicated everywhere Sinn Féin canvasses – north and south. Party units in Northern Ireland pair off with those in the Republic to work on each other’s campaigns.

In Westminster elections, it’s easier, as you can track exactly who has voted across the day. All the big political parties have operation in place, dependent on resources. Activists from several parties sit at the entrance to polling stations taking down individual voter number on polling cards. The number is relayed back to party HQ and the name is marked off the electoral register. Any known supporter who hasn’t voted by teatime is contacted by phone or their house is canvassed to remind them to turn out. In England, the big parties have sophisticated apps relaying the data back to teams on the ground of who to canvass.

You can’t do that here, though. Leaving nothing to chance, Sinn Féin activists were out and about on polling day last year, even in the lashing wind and rain, knocking on the doors of those who had expressed support. Bad weather can have an impact on turnout, particularly in working-class areas. A turn in the weather was famously attributed to a narrow loss of a seat in 2002 when Sinn Féin’s Nicky Kehoe nearly caught out then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern’s Fianna Fáil running mate Dermot ‘The Doc’ Fitzpatrick in Dublin Central. Just another 79 votes for Sinn Féin would have embarrassed Ahern on the day of his greatest triumph. A Kehoe win would also have meant one Mary Lou McDonald not becoming the new party candidate at the next election.

On such fine margins does history swing.

Sinn Féin’s fine art to canvassing is known as the Torrent Strategy. It’s a professional, systematic approach to electioneering named after the local election in the Torrent ward of Dungannon in Co Tyrone in 1990, where it was first employed. The strategy was devised by Sheena Campbell, a 29-year-old party activist who was murdered in cold blood by the loyalist UVF two years later.

Her legacy lives on. But technology has advanced the strategy too to make it even more precise. The Sinn Féin machine goes from doorstep to database and it is way ahead of anything the other parties employ.

The legal status of the party storing large amounts of data about voters is now in question. Sinn Féin’s central database of voters, known as the Abú system, is now the focus of the Data Protection Commissioner.

Social media provides another layer to the intelligence gathered. The party dominates social media platforms. Internal Sinn Féin documents show party members are told to elicit information from Facebook users that can be cross-referenced with the Abú system to identify where they live. A 16-page digital training handbook says Facebook shows a person’s name and “roughly where they live”, and activists are told to get more information from users that could be run through Abú to “pinpoint” their home addresses.

The systematic grooming of voters all sounds like something out of the Brexiteer and Trump playbook. It’s not comfortable territory for Sinn Féin to be in such bad company.

The regulation of the political system is loose and parties will take advantage wherever possible. The failure by successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments to put robust rules in place around how parties operate is now coming back to bite them with a vengeance. The politics regulator, the Standards In Public Office Commission, is toothless and describing it as a watchdog is a misnomer.

Sinn Féin is now facing questions about its finances, the mix of money across the Border north and south, along with US support, the management of its social media system from outside of Ireland and the ongoing manner in which anonymous accounts – so-called ‘Shinnerbots’ – frequently abuse opponents of the party.

In the next general election, Sinn Féin will be running two candidates in many constituencies. Accurate data on voter intentions becomes even more important when trying to divide a constituency to maximise the seats. The party will be directing supporters in particular areas to vote for one candidate over another.

Up against the waning powers of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin is growing in strength. Where the old-school parties participate in the traditional ground war of pounding the streets and air war on the media, Sinn Féin has added the cyber war to its arsenal – a ballot box in one hand and a database in the other.