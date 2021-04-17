| 11.2°C Dublin

Doorstep to database, Sinn Féin’s systematic grooming of voters is way ahead of the rest

Pa Daly (left) talks to Eddie Cronin as he canvasses in Tralee during the 2020 election campaign. Photo: Domnick Walsh Expand

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Knocking on doors in the large council estate of Rahoonane in Tralee, Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly hears repeated queries about housing. A woman has a leaky roof, another talks about her daughter in Dublin trying to buy a house, the next talks about rents and a relative being on the housing list for 15 years.

When we had the town council, there was always housing being built,” she says.

