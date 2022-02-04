The “door is open” for former agriculture minister Dara Calleary to return to the Cabinet table, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin was speaking after all charges were dismissed in the ‘Golfgate’ trial yesterday, a gathering in Clifden, Co Galway at the height of lockdown in 2020 for which Deputy Calleary resigned after it emerged he attended.

His party leader said that Deputy Calleary paid a “very heavy price” and that there is “always a way back” for the Mayo TD when asked if he could return to the Cabinet.

“The door is always open and there’s always a way back for a person of the calibre of Dara Calleary, that’s clear and I think many people were taken by the manner in which he responded at the time,” Mr Martin told journalists at Dublin Castle.

Read More





Read More

“I think it was a very, quite high price for him to pay. It was very dignified what he did.”

Mr Martin said that the former minister’s prompt resignation ensured a “continuation of that trust” between the Government and the public in imposing restrictions.

He continues to play a very constructive role in politics.

Deputy Calleary has not yet commented on the dropping of all charges in the trial, which saw Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (75), John Sweeney (60) and his son James Sweeney (32), who own the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, had been accused of illegally holding a dinner event in August 2020.

Judge Mary Fahy said “a lot of very good people lost very good jobs” in the fallout from the event.

The Taoiseach said that he accepts the court decision but said that there was a “broader issue” at the time because the public were being asked to uphold strict restrictions.

“When Dara resigned, and I paid tribute to the decision he took in the sense that I think Dara understood that sense and the importance of trust between government and the people in respect of Covid-19 management the restrictions that were brought in,” he said.



