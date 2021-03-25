Dozens of leaked documents from a new political party formed by former Green Party members urge members to read up on Karl Marx and forbid all talk about electric cars.

The new political party ‘An Rabharta Glas – Green Left’ or ARG for short, aimed to launch on February 1 and become an “eco-socialist alternative to capitalism”.

Comprehensive leaked internal documents, obtained by the Irish Independent, show how the party has already prepared merchandise, in the form of hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags which it hopes to sell for just under double the cost of manufacture.

The interim executive committee of the party sees former Green Party member and Cork Councillor Lorna Bogue fill the role of co-secretary.

Minutes from meetings also show the attendance of other former Greens including Saoirse McHugh, Dublin City councillor Sophie Nicoullaud, South Dublin county councillor Liam Sinclair, former chair of Young Greens Tara Gilsenan and former chair of Queer Greens Tiernan Mason.

Ms Nicoullaud said she is no longer a member of ARG. Mr Sinclair said that he has not made “any commitments”, while other former members did not respond to requests for comment.

The party aims to target the urban-based 18-40 age group, people who live in rural Ireland in a bid to create “revolutionary agriculture”, members of the travelling community and marginalised groups such as sex workers.

Minutes from a strategy committee meeting say that farmers feel “scapegoated” by the environmental movement.

“DON’T MENTION ELECTRIC CARS,” the document states in capital letters.

The party wants to target young Sinn Féin voters especially, with documents laying out the strengths and weaknesses of each opposition party, how they will react to ARG and how it can differentiate from them.

“We want Sinn Féin’s youth vote as soon as possible,” a ‘Strategic Differentiation’ document from the party states.

It lays out ways it can do so by being “constructively critical” of Sinn Féin policy to “reduce the perception that Sinn Féin are a real alternative, while boosting our image as one and not alienating their (current) supporters”.

It plans to point out that the party is “foot-dragging” and adds that any “positive personal relationships we have should be leveraged”.

In its analysis of the Green Party, the heading ‘weaknesses to exploit’ simply has a photograph of party leader Eamon Ryan asleep in the Dáil.

In comparison to the Greens, ARG believes it should “be slightly obnoxious/sassy at most times and de-emphasise politeness”. The document claims the Social Democrats will be “put out” by the launch of ARG and that the new party should be “a little bit edgier”.

Plenary minutes from a meeting on December 6 show members being told “everyone go read Marx”.

A draft strategic plan says the party will take an “intersectional, anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist approach to all policy matters, and that there is no climate justice without social justice, and vice-versa”.

It is also focused on the Irish language, aiming to have at least 20pc of all new civil servant employees to be able to speak and write Irish, establishing a publicly-owned company that invests in apps and games as Gaeilge and more funding for TG4.

The minutes also show the to-and-fro on deciding a launch date for the party.



