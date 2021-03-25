| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Don’t mention electric cars and read Karl Marx’ – ex-Green Party members plan new party

An Rabharta Glas – Green Left’ aims to become an ‘eco-socialist alternative to capitalism’

Minutes from meetings show the attendance of former Greens including Saoirse McHugh. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Minutes from meetings show the attendance of former Greens including Saoirse McHugh. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Minutes from meetings show the attendance of former Greens including Saoirse McHugh. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Minutes from meetings show the attendance of former Greens including Saoirse McHugh. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Dozens of leaked documents from a new political party formed by former Green Party members urge members to read up on Karl Marx and forbid all talk about electric cars.

The new political party ‘An Rabharta Glas – Green Left’ or ARG for short, aimed to launch on February 1 and become an “eco-socialist alternative to capitalism”.

Comprehensive leaked internal documents, obtained by the Irish Independent, show how the party has already prepared merchandise, in the form of hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags which it hopes to sell for just under double the cost of manufacture.

Most Watched

Privacy