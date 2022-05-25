Don’t mention the war, as Sinn Féin poster child shows how far the party has come

As Sinn Féin stages a major power play in the Dáil today, a simple election poster tells the tale of how far the party has come in 40 years.

Michelle O’Neill, the would-be First Minister of Northern Ireland, is in the Distinguished Visitors’ Gallery as Mary Lou McDonald rises to her feet on Leaders’ Questions to once more take the Government to task.

And in a further flexing of electoral muscle, the party’s many MLAs and some MEPs watch on from the public gallery. TDs of other parties and none gaze up to get the obvious message – this is the Government in waiting.

Just don’t mention the war.

The whiff of sulphur still clings to the party, but it is doing its best to shed that old-style odour of intimidation and thuggishness.

The party was quick this week to distance itself from a multi-conviction criminal who attacked and robbed a pensioner in the middle of the street.

The violent assailant had been putting up posters for Mary Lou McDonald just before he launched his assault.

But it’s another election poster that demonstrates the party’s spectacular progress in the south in recent decades, such that it really is now on the brink of power in both jurisdictions on the island.

An election poster for Sinn Féin candidate Mairéad Farrell from the 1981 Dáil “hunger strike” election campaign formed lot 485 at Whyte’s timed online auction on Saturday last, carrying an estimate of only €80 to €100.

Instead it sold for over 20 times its high estimate, at a hammer price of no less than €2,100 before the addition of buyer’s premium and VAT, which will push it past €2,500 for its new owner.

Back then Mairéad Farrell was a political prisoner… and she would soon lose her life in the IRA’s armed struggle, for which Sinn Féin has always been an apologist, if not a cheerleader.

Today there is a new Sinn Féin Dáil deputy called Mairéad Farrell, named as a baby to honour her aunt – who had been murdered by the SAS.

The Provo active service unit member was gunned down without warning in Gibraltar on March 6, 1988. Mairéad Farrell, TD for Galway West, was born two years later.

Ms Farrell is now the same age – 31 – as her aunt was when she died, along with IRA volunteers, Seán Savage and Daniel McCann.

All three fell in a hail of bullets after a hidden SAS squad opened fire on the Rock as the trio carried out a reconnaissance mission.

The IRA unit was scouting out a planned car bomb attack on the changing-of-the-guard ceremony to be carried out by the Royal Anglian Regiment outside the governor’s office on the Rock. After their deaths, a hire car was found across the frontier in Spain, packed with explosives.

Funnily enough, TD Mairéad Farrell declined comment on the sale of the election poster for a huge sum. It’s not that she’s ashamed of her namesake – quite the reverse.

Instead Sinn Féin doesn’t want any focus on shooting people or bombings, which the republican movement used to perpetrate on a daily basis.

The party is too close to power to conjure for the voting public the phantoms of the past.

In 1981, Mairéad Farrell Mark 1 stood for election in the Republic as a “political prisoner” as Sinn Féin experimented with electoral politics after long decades of abstentionism, which it still follows in relation to Westminster.

She ran in Cork North Central, polling 2,751 votes, or 6pc of the valid poll. That was a high watermark of popular support at the time, with feelings inflamed over the hunger strike by blanket men which left 10 dead and Margaret Thatcher in the dock of world opinion. Just 6pc.

Fast forward not even 40 years. In 2020, Mairéad Farrell Mark 2 has managed to poll 8,464 votes, or a 14pc share of the ballots cast.

The change in results reflects a profound swing in public sentiment towards extreme republicanism, with the armed struggle now avowedly consigned to the past.

There has been a sudden surge of interest in material related to the 1981 hunger strike – which the late Mairéad Farrell initiated in Armagh Gaol. She survived her fast when the main H-Block protest was ended by the leadership.

Items celebrating the IRA’s long war are now fought for at the auction block. It represents the rehabilitation of armed republicanism and the “gentrification” of a campaign of slaughter in pursuit of its ends. Yet for a whole generation now, the movement was advanced its cause by purely political means.

“Any advance?” is a regular auctioneer’s cry as the gavel hangs suspended. The answer here is: very definitely. And the old order of authority in the Republic seems to be going, going, gone.