‘Don’t become bitter’: advice for Liz Truss from ex-DUP leader Edwin Poots, whose reign was even shorter than hers

Amy Cochrane

Edwin Poots, who was DUP leader less than half the time Liz Truss spent in charge of the Conservatives, has advised her to “dust herself off and move on”.

Mr Poots lasted just 21 days as party chief following a coup against Arlene Foster last year.

