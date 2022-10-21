‘Don’t become bitter’: advice for Liz Truss from ex-DUP leader Edwin Poots, whose reign was even shorter than hers

Edwin Poots, who was DUP leader less than half the time Liz Truss spent in charge of the Conservatives, has advised her to “dust herself off and move on”.

Mr Poots lasted just 21 days as party chief following a coup against Arlene Foster last year.

His resignation threw the DUP into turmoil, before defeated rival Sir Jeffrey Donaldson took up the post.

Mr Poots said the strongest advice he would offer Ms Truss was “to not become bitter”.

Despite his humiliation, the MLA has made something of a comeback as Agriculture Minister at Stormont.

Ms Truss bowed to the inevitable following 44 days of turmoil that saw her almost crash the UK economy with her disastrous mini-Budget.

It makes her the shortest serving Prime Minister in British history.

Determined not to end his own political career, Mr Poots attempted to switch constituencies from Lagan Valley to South Down for the 2022 Assembly election.

At the time Mr Donaldson had signalled his intention to return to the Assembly and was expected to be a candidate in Lagan Valley.

After failing to be chosen in South Down, Mr Poots instead stood in South Belfast at the request of the family of late party colleague Christopher Stalford, winning a seat in May.

Reflecting on how his own experience relates to that of Ms Truss, Mr Poots advised her to “just pick up the pieces, get on with it — there’s always more to life than politics”.

“Politics shouldn’t define you,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“A political career is what you achieve over whatever time you’re in politics.

“What has happened is hugely unfortunate for Liz Truss, but that’s not to say her career is over.

“She just needs to dust herself down, pick herself up and move on.

“My strongest piece of advice I would give to her is to not become bitter about it.

“I would advise that she just gets on with things, and if there’s something different out there for her, then go for it.

“I’d also advise her not to dwell on what has happened over the course of the last number of weeks.

“It’s just been a perfect storm for her — but that’s politics for you.

“In politics, you’re open to all sorts of public criticism and that’s the nature of it, so you need to have a thick skin and you need to be cut out for it.

“It’ll be a brave person now to step up as Conservative leader, because it’s in a bad state at the moment.”

When asked if it was the right decision for her to walk away, he added: “It was inevitable and sometimes it is better to nip these things in the bud than to let it continue over a period of time.”

He said that while it was not a decision he wanted to make to resign as DUP leader, “nonetheless, better to bring something to a conclusion quickly than to engage in the long drawn-out thing”.

Looking to what the end of Ms Truss means for resolving issues surrounding the Brexit protocol, Mr Poots said the constant instability within the UK Government “is not good for Northern Ireland”.

“We thought the issues around the protocol would be resolved by now, but because of that instability it hasn’t happened and won’t happen before October 28,” he said.

“That is something we regret deeply because we have been pressing the Government for two-and-a-half years to get this sorted out and our frustrations ran out in February this year, and the matter needs to be resolved for the Assembly to become operative again.

“The best outcome for us is a stable government now, whoever forms that government.”

He added the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which is currently making its way through the House of Lords, is “reasonably well advanced” now for the next Prime Minister to take on.