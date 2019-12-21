Donohoe refuses to bail out other sectors hit by soaring premium costs

It was revealed this week that crèches and childcare providers are to receive a one-off payment - averaging about €1,500 per provider. But Mr Donohoe insisted that the childcare sector is unique and deserved special intervention.

"This is about children, and it's about the childcare sector," he told the 'Newstalk Breakfast' show yesterday.

"I have listened to many, many different debates that have taken place regarding the need to invest more in childcare in Ireland," said Mr Donohoe.

"Then when [Children's] Minister Katherine Zappone makes a change during the week, it is now being portrayed as a subsidy for insurance."

Mr Donohoe went on to categorically rule out bailing out any sector struggling with insurance costs after some underwriters have left the market.

"What we cannot do, because we don't have the ability to do it, is get involved in the insurance sector here in Ireland, directly providing insurance for the economy," he said.

"That's why we have an insurance sector that's regulated by the State, but companies themselves are private."

He also told the programme the Government is ploughing ahead with plans to introduce regulatory reforms for the industry.

It includes the establishment this week of the Judicial Council, which has a special committee tasked with examining insurance claims and settlements.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan - who this week warned litigants they face potentially crippling legal costs and prosecution for fraud if they 'chance their arm' making false and exaggerated injury claims - also ruled out any kind of insurance bailout for the hospitality sector, which faces massive insurance rises.

"That won't happen, there will be no bailout," Mr Flanagan told the Irish Independent.

He made the comments after it emerged that restaurants and cafés may be facing soaring premiums after business owners were told three leading insurers may not be renewing policies in the new year.

Meanwhile, Lorna Heyes, owner and head coach at CrossFit West Dublin, said she was forced to cancel fitness classes for around 80 teenagers because no insurer was willing to provide a quote for classes involving children under the age of 16.

"The kids were absolutely gutted. I'm still getting emails from people asking when it is coming back," she said.

"How does the Government think kids are to develop if they can't participate in things like this?

"I was getting messages from parents telling me how kids were doing better in school and becoming much more social after they started CrossFit. It helps build their confidence and teaches them to be stronger.

"We're not going out of business or anything, but it's not about that. This was a place where kids could excel and be themselves and there was no judgment - and now that's gone."

The premium for CrossFit West Dublin has risen from €727 in 2011 to €4,568 for 2020 and the company is currently facing one personal injury claim that its insurer is fighting, she added.

