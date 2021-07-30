Donohoe met Zappone 10 days before she was given taxpayer-funded position

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe spoke with Katherine Zappone 10 days before she was appointed as a special envoy for freedom of expression.

Mr Donohoe met Ms Zappone near Government Buildings for around 30 minutes less than two weeks before the appointment.

The minister’s spokesperson said the meeting was not related to Ms Zappone’s new taxpayer-funded position.

“They have a good relation and he met her for 30 minutes for coffee,” she said.

The spokesperson could not say whether Mr Donohoe and Ms Zappone discussed her eventual appointment as a special envoy.

Mr Donohoe defended the appointment earlier this week and said Ms Zappone was the best candidate for the position.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar revealed the former children’s minister approached Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney about taking up the role.

Mr Varadkar’s spokesperson did not respond to queries about whether the Fine Gael leader had been lobbied by Ms Zappone.

The US-based politician has not responded to requests for comment since her appointment sparked controversy after it emerged Mr Coveney did not clear the move with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Ms Zappone will be paid around €15,000 a year based on her working 50 days, according to Mr Coveney’s spokesperson.

The payment is linked to a principal officer’s salary, but it will not add contributions to her ministerial pension.

She will be based in New York and will be entitled to vouched travel expenses.

Mr Coveney’s spokesperson said most of Ms Zappone’s travel will be to the United Nations building, which is in New York.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said Mr Coveney will set out the sequence of events in relation to a former minister and Independent TD being made a special envoy for Ireland at taxpayer expense and without open competition.

Mr Martin brushed off questions about discontent within his own party when what is being said by his backbenchers was put to him – that he was “walked on again” by Fine Gael.

Government was not a popularity contest, he said, failing to deny suggestions that Ms Zappone had created her own job in New York.

Asked if she approached Mr Coveney and if it was her idea to create the job in the first place, Mr Martin said the point was that it had been brought to the Cabinet by the Foreign Affairs Minister.

“Simon Coveney has made it clear that he believes in this emissary in context of the United Nations, and he did say to me that Katherine Zappone had made a contribution to the work that preceded the campaign in terms of Ireland getting membership by the Security Council,” he said.

“He was of a view that her contribution would be valuable in the course of the emissary for freedom of expression, and particularly her experience in terms of LGBTI issues.

“They had a conversation, I think some time ago. I think Simon Coveney will explain the full sequence.”