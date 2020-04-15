Donohoe doesn't rule out coronavirus pay cuts for ministers

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe has not ruled out pay cuts for Cabinet members as the coronavirus crisis continues.

It comes after New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she and her ministers will take a 20pc pay cut for six months in solidarity with people who have lost jobs.

When asked if ministers here will take a pay cut, Mr Donohoe said the government will look at what other governments are doing and suggested it will be discussed in the coming weeks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is paid €185,350 a year.

His salary is set at €207,000 but Mr Varadkar and other office holders have not taken pay increases due to ministers under the public sector pay restoration process.

Ministers get €157,000 though they would be paid more than €175,000 if they didn't waive the pay rises of recent years.

Mr Donohoe said that the government hasn't discussed the issue of pay cuts for ministers so far.

He said: "We will look at what other governments are doing" but also said: "It is the case that the wage increases the recent years have not applied to office holders."

Mr Donohoe added: "I absolutely understand now that many people all over the country are facing a very severe loss of income that they are having to deal with.

"And I'm sure that the government will discuss this and other matters in the coming weeks."

Mr Donohoe said the question of a pay reduction for TDs - who get €96,000 - or Senators - who are paid €68,000 - has not been examined.

"I haven't to date considered whether reductions are merited or needed for TDs or Senators. It is the case that a number of TDs and Senators are handing back to the state increases which they were due. It's also the case that some of us cannot do that," Mr Donohoe said.

He also responded to reports that some TDs are seeking additional expenses for working from home.

Mr Donohoe said that the Houses of the Oireachtas has said they're not planning to bring in any new expenses system and that he supports that position.

"I would make the point that now for many years the Houses of the Oireachtas have been making laptops and mobile phones available to those who are in the Dáil or the Seanad to allow them to work in different places.

"That is the way that equipment should be used now," he said.

Online Editors