Donaldson to raise issue of ‘failures of Dublin’ 

Newly elected DUP leader designate Jeffrey Donaldson and deputy leader Paula Bradley after the DUP electoral college endorsed him as the party's new leader yesterday.

While Jeffrey Donaldson was confirmed yesterday as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), one of his predecessors was preparing to begin a new chapter of her own.

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, who was replaced as DUP leader by colleague Edwin Poots last month after a very public ousting, is writing her first book.

While no deal has yet been struck, Mrs Foster has already begun work on her memoirs, having been approached to tell the story of how she was removed from office by own colleagues.

The book is also expected to tell her life story, taking in her growing up in rural Co Fermanagh, watching her policeman father get shot by the IRA, surviving a bomb attack on her school bus during the Troubles, becoming Stormont’s first female first minister and then losing the top job.

She is believed to have been ousted by Lagan Valley MLA Mr Poots, although he denies orchestrating the move.

He lasted a mere 21 days in the position before resigning following a dispute with DUP colleagues.

Sources close to Mrs Foster, who in an article for The Spectator last week described her ousting as “the great betrayal”, said she is now spending much time reflecting on her life and career.

Looking back is something Mr Donaldson will be doing a bit of too, particularly when he meets with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss legacy issues relating to the Troubles.

A Stormont source said Mr Donaldson will reach out to Dublin once he has had conversations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he formally takes office.

“The next stage will be to look at North-South relations,” said the source. “There are important discussions to be had with the South, we want to be good neighbours.

“Jeffrey will want a good North-South relationship, to restore the relationship to a proper place where it is one of mutual respect and working together in areas of mutual interest. But he will also want to challenge Dublin about their role in the Troubles and get a fair outcome.”

Collusion between the State and the IRA has long been an issue raised by the DUP, with the Stormont source suggesting “there has always been a temptation within the southern government to lecture quite heavily about what is needed in Northern Ireland, but an absolute blind spot when it comes to things closer to home”.

The source said Mr Donaldson, a former Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldier, will ask the Government to “acknowledge the failures of Dublin and how the past was policed”.

Last week, the British and Irish governments agreed that “a process of intensive engagement” is needed in Northern Ireland on legacy issues.

The agreement came after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC), a body set up to promote cooperation between the UK and Ireland.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney described the decision on legacy issues as “most substantive”.

“The two governments have now agreed to move a process forward together in partnership, to reach out to families of victims, to political parties in Northern Ireland and to other stakeholders — to talk about the way forward,” he said.

On the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Stormont source claimed the Brexit deal, which the State had a role in helping to reach, has caused “instability” in the region and will also be raised by Mr Donaldson.

“The protocol has led to major cracks in Northern Ireland because Dublin were cheerleaders. You can’t be describing yourself as a ‘guardian of the peace process’, you can’t describe yourself as a ‘co-guarantor to peace in Northern Ireland’ while at the same time backing a protocol that not a single unionist MLA in Stormont supports. That is a grave situation.”

Mr Donaldson “will be a friend to anyone who wants to make progress in Northern Ireland, based on partnership”, the source said. “But there has to be recognition of the constitutional position.”