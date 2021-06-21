Donaldson to lead DUP at Stormont but with caretaker first minister

Jeffrey Donaldson is set to step down from his Westminster seat in the autumn and go home to Northern Ireland to lead the DUP from Stormont.

The Lagan Valley MP, who is on course to be crowned party leader on Saturday, will nominate a caretaker first minister until he returns to the Assembly – if the Executive remains on course to survive.

DUP sources said the party’s decision to re-nominate, within seven days after current First Minister Paul Givan resigns, will depend on movement on the Northern Ireland Protocol. The British government’s decision to legislate at Westminster for the Irish language would not be the party’s main focus, they said.