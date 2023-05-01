Donald Trump lands in Scotland ahead of two-day Irish visit – but no official fanfare planned

Private visit confirmed just weeks after ex-president said ‘I’m not going to Ireland, the world is exploding around us’

Former president Donald Trump with supporters after speaking at a campaign event last week, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Photo: Charles Krupa/AP — © AP

Former US president Donald Trump arrives in his private jet at Aberdeen International Airport, ahead of his visit to the course at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire — © PA

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Aberdeen ahead of a visit to his nearby golf course and a visit to his hotel golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare, this week.

Mr Trump said on Truth Social - the platform he owns - he was going to the Menie estate site near the city to open a "spectacular" second course.

He arrived at Aberdeen Airport at about 11.30am and was met by two pipers, a red carpet and 10-vehicle motorcade.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social – the social media platform he owns – that he will be opening a “spectacular” second course at the controversial Menie Estate in the north-east of the country.

Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Despite the visit, Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024 and is seen by many as the presumptive Republican nominee, said his campaign is “on my mind”, stressing that a victory for him would make America “greater than ever before”.

Former US president Donald Trump arrives in his private jet at Aberdeen International Airport, ahead of his visit to the course at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire — © PA

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there,” he wrote.

“The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

“Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

Despite castigating his successor, President Joe Biden, for wasting time visiting Ireland in times of global crisis last month, former president Trump is due back in Clare this week – but this time no official fanfare is planned.

Mr Trump is set to spend two days at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort, arriving on Wednesday. Official sources in Dublin said they understood the visit will be largely private and without a political dimension.

“No official engagement has been sought or planned – but then again when dealing with Mr Trump it is often hard to be definite about these things,” one source told the Independent.ie.

At the height of Mr Biden’s acclaimed Irish visit last month, his potential Republican rival in next year’s presidential election, criticised him for being in Ireland, when he claimed “the world is exploding”.

“He’s now in Ireland, he’s not going to have a news conference, when the world is exploding. I own property in Ireland. I’m not going to Ireland, the world is exploding around us,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump visited Ireland in May 2014, soon after he bought the Clare golf resort. He landed at Shannon Airport to a red carpet welcome with musicians and singers.

Afterwards, the politician who led the welcome party, then-finance minister Michael Noonan, defended the extent of the welcome which was heavily criticised as “unduly fawning”.

Mr Noonan, who represented nearby Limerick, argued the welcome was justified given the scale of Mr Trump’s investment in the area – which in high season provides 300 jobs. The veteran Fine Gael minister argued the same would have been afforded any large scale investor.

At that time Mr Trump was not taken too seriously as a potential US president, but he surprised the world by being nominated by the Republican Party and narrowly winning in 2017. On an official visit in 2019 there was far less fanfare beyond a firm handshake from then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Trump and his family are well received in west Clare with a courtesy largely based on their investment and loyalty thus far to the area. Security will be tight and there have been advance parties of American secret service personnel liaising with local gardaí.

Mr Trump’s wife Melania is not expected on this trip but it is understood that his son Eric and a group of close friends will be travelling.

Now that Mr Biden has formally announced his re-election bid, and after the success of his recent visit, Mr Trump’s arrival has taken on new meaning and excited a deal of interest in west Clare.

Mr Trump’s indictment last month on 34 felony charges, which he denies, over alleged hush money paid to an adult film actress has had little effect locally.