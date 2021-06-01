Dogs Trust urge government to create database for dogs to allow secure pet sales and combat theft

A database for dogs — that would allow secure puppy and pet sales — is being urged on politicians.

Dogs Trust says it wants a traceability system through the creation of a centralised register of sales and ownership.

The charity is telling TDs and Senators that such a move would help counter thieves, curbing a black market in family pets, while there could even be a ban on cash sales.

People would be able to easily access key information and ensure that a dog is microchipped, as required by law, and that the seller is registered with the authorities, it says.

It says the reselling of stolen dogs for hugely inflated prices can be confronted a robust traceability and verification process — and the State might have to set up a market database to ensure compliance.

“A thief cannot resell a dog online if a rigorous procedure is in place to verify the microchip number before the advert goes live,” Dogs Trust argues.

Dognappers can sell a much-loved pet by other means but a clampdown on online adverts would “stifle” unscrupulous sellers, it says, noting that Britain is considering banning cash sales of domestic animals in order to heighten traceability and accountability.

A total of 244 dogs were reported stolen to Gardaí in 2020 - a rise of one-sixth (16pc) on the year before.

A national database here would allow customers verify each holder of a DBE (dog breeder establishment) licence, or a seller or supplier registered with the Government.

“This becomes a fundamental consumer rights issue,” Dogs Trust will tell politicians.

“Consumers are entitled to have their rights and interests protected by law. Under Irish law it is a criminal offence for any trader to make a false or misleading claim about goods, services and prices.

“It is also an offence to sell goods which bear a false or misleading description. Yet these are the practices that remain widespread, in large part due to the lack of traceability and enforcement,” the body warns.

The number of dogs being microchipped for the first time — a guide to births and sales — rose by a quarter last year.

A total of 124,408 chip insertions took place in 2020, compared with 100,775 in 2019.

And while the number of dog thefts has been rising, the online advertising of sales remains an unregulated area, according to Dogs Trust.

Rules on the sale, supply and advertising of pets are largely ignored online, the charity tells the Dáil Agriculture Committee.