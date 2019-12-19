FORMER Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy said she has been called a racist for raising "security issues" and questioned if "we have to wait to have a London Bridge incident on Wexford bridge" in an interview this morning.

'Do we have to wait to have a London Bridge incident on Wexford bridge?' - Verona Murphy insists she's not a racist

In her first interview since she was dropped as a Fine Gael general election candidate in Wexford, Ms Murphy said her views have been “misrepresented” and that no TD has as much experience of the migrant issue as she does.

She said she was silenced by the party and subject to a media ban in the final days of her recent by-election campaign.

Speaking to South East Radio on Thursday, Ms Murphy said she had raised the issue of migrants as a security issue. “I apologise for the words I use. I stand over the fact it is a security issue,” she said.

In her unsuccessful by-election campaign, Ms Murphy said asylum seekers coming to Ireland have to be "deprogrammed" as they "carry angst" and may have been "infiltrated" by Isil. She also claimed that children as young as three were being "manipulated" by Isil.

Ms Murphy said that in her role as president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) she was at the “coalface” of the issue of migrants trying to get into the country. She said she had attended security briefings from MI5 and Interpol on the issue of migration. “I doubt anybody in Dáil has as much experience of the migrant issue as I have,” she said.

Ms Murphy repeatedly insisted that she was not a racist but said she had been called one for raising these issues. “Do we have to wait to have a London Bridge incident on Wexford bridge,” she said. “Am I as a person not allowed to raise a security issue?”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Virgin Media One on Wednesday night that Ms Murphy was dropped because he apology for these remarks “wasn’t sincere”. He said he was concerned if Ms Murphy was to run again for Fine Gael "we would probably have more of this again".

Speaking on 'Pat Kenny's Big Interview', the Taoiseach said Ms Murphy's remarks were "very wrong and hurtful to some of our migrant communities".

Ms Murphy said on Thursday morning: “I apologised for the language which I used. I could have used a better choice. It was in the moment, the media, it was being recorded, it was not the intention to cause offence and I have apologised in person to the people I offended. It was a fulsome sincere apology.”

Ms Murphy told South East Radio she had no contact from Mr Varadkar, who had originally asked her to run, in recent weeks, but that Tánaiste Simon Coveney had been in contact with her. She said she had increased the Fine Gael percentage of the vote in Wexford and insisted she ran a “very clean campaign”.

“They may have disowned me, but I’ve made wonderful friends,” she said.

She revealed that there was a media ban based placed on her by Fine Gael after her controversial remarks which prevented her from participating in TV and radio debates.

Discussing her formal deselection on Wednesday, she said that Fine Gael director of organisation, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, came to Enniscorthy on Tuesday and informed her that she was being deselected. “There was a difference of opinion on many issues,” she said. “But particularly the migrant issue.”

She said it had been a “fairly harrowing” experience. “People that know me know that I am not the person that’s been represented by the media. I am a hard worker and it takes its toll.”

Ms Murphy said she was going to “take stock” over Christmas and has not decided what to do next amid speculation she will run as an independent in the general election next year. She said her office would remain open and that she would make a decision by mid-January. “I am thinking about it,” she said.

