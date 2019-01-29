THE divorce referendum in May will ask voters if they want to hand the power for setting the ‘pause period’ before a couple can formally end their marriage to politicians, Independent.ie has learned.

Divorce referendum 'to ask voters if politicians should have power to decide on 'pause period''

At present, a couple seeking a divorce need to live apart for four or five years.

It was believed that the referendum would reduce this to two out of three years – but ministers are now expected to take a different approach.

Ministers are today discussing a proposal from Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan that will see defined time restrictions removed from Bunreacht na hÉireann.

Instead the Oireachtas will be responsible for setting the term through legislation.

This is a similar approach to the Eighth Amendment referendum which removed the ban on the abortion from the constitution, but left it to TDs and senators to establish the rules around a new regime.

The divorce referendum will take place on the same day as the European and local elections in May.

However, it is understood ministers are considering a delay to a referendum on extending voting rights in presidential elections to Irish citizens living abroad.

