Disquiet in FF grows as polls post-mortem is moved

Former agriculture minister Barry Cowen has joined growing criticism within Fianna Fáil of the decision to move a special party meeting on its poor electoral performances to coincide with its annual pre-Dáil term think-in.

The meeting had been scheduled for September 1, but has now been moved to September 9 as part of the two-day event.

The move has led some TDs to criticise what they believe is a needless delay, with one suggesting Taoiseach Micheál Martin is “running scared” of a discussion on an unpublished report compiled by Minister of State Seán Fleming into the results of last year’s general election.

Mr Martin has read the report and discussed it with Mr Fleming, but it has not been shared with TDs and senators.

The meeting was demanded by Mr Cowen last month after Fianna Fáil’s poor showing in the Dublin Bay South by-election, in which its candidate Deirdre Conroy registered just 4.6pc of the vote.

Mr Martin is facing growing internal unrest over Fianna Fáil’s poor poll ratings and, more recently, his decision to back Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the Zapponegate affair.

Government chief whip Jack Chambers and party chairman Brendan Smith wrote to TDs and senators last Friday, informing them of the postponement, citing a clash with the Government’s Housing for All plan and with the updated roadmap on Covid, due next month.

In an email seen by the Irish Independent, Mr Cowen responded that it would be “disappointing and even disingenuous” to schedule the discussion on Fianna Fáil’s electoral performance “as an item between coffee and lunch breaks at an upcoming ‘think-in’ gathering”.

Éamon Ó Cuív also criticised the move in an email on Sunday, saying the special meeting had now “morphed” into the think-in, thus limiting the time members would have to air their concerns.

MEP Billy Kelleher has also raised issues.

Mr Cowen sent another email on Monday, asking for the location and time of the meeting and noting there was no assurance members would get a copy of the report.

“Disappointing the manner information pertaining to this meeting has to be dragged out bit by bit,” he wrote.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill said he was “extremely disappointed” the meeting had been postponed, saying it needed to take place as soon as possible and be a standalone event with no guillotine on time. “If it takes 10 hours or 12 hours, so be it,” he said.

Privately, several TDs have criticised the holding of the special meeting at the same time as the think-in, saying it goes against the will of the parliamentary party.

“The intention was to have a specific meeting about the future of the party, not this typical get-together where we listen to experts bore us to tears,” one TD said.

Another said they had already written a 20-minute speech for the meeting, while yet another said the postponement would cause anger.

Party chairman Brendan Smith wrote to TDs and senators on Monday, insisting day one of the think-in would be to discuss party political and electoral issues and that day two would focus on policy and the forthcoming Dáil term.

Party sources insisted last night that ample time would be given to debate issues the party faces.