Disquiet in FF grows as polls post-mortem is moved

Hugh O'Connell

Barry Cowen. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Former agriculture minister Barry Cowen has joined growing criticism within Fianna Fáil of the decision to move a special party meeting on its poor electoral performances to coincide with its annual pre-Dáil term think-in.

The meeting had been scheduled for September 1, but has now been moved to September 9 as part of the two-day event.

The move has led some TDs to criticise what they believe is a needless delay, with one suggesting Taoiseach Micheál Martin is “running scared” of a discussion on an unpublished report compiled by Minister of State Seán Fleming into the results of last year’s general election.

