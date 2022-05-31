‘Disappointment’ as Fine Gael will not have vice presidency in European group for first time in 18 years

There is “disappointment” within Fine Gael after the party decided to not run a single candidate for a vice-presidency in its European group, meaning that it will not hold a position at the top table for the first time in 18 years.

Fine Gael is one of the founding members of the European People’s Party (EPP), which it represents in EU Parliament.

Every three years, the EPP’s Presidency is elected at an international congress, however, this year will be the first time that Fine Gael does not land a vice-presidency in almost two decades.

Since 2004, former taoisigh John Bruton and Enda Kenny have held vice-president positions, as well as former ministers for European Affairs, including Helen McEntee, Dara Murphy and Lucinda Creighton.

There will be 10 Vice-President positions up for grabs this year.

Several party sources said that there is “disappointment within the party” over the decision to not run a candidate.

While Justice Minister Helen McEntee is currently a vice-president, she will not be re-running.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will lead an Irish delegation of Fine Gael politicians to the EPP Summit in Rotterdam this week, which will include the parliamentary party chair Richard Bruton, leader of the Seanad Regina Doherty, the party’s five MEPs, Senator Barry Ward and Tipperary Councillor Michael Murphy.

One senior source said that the decision to not run a vice-president is due to the post of the European Affairs minister being filled by a non-Fine Gael minister.

“The expectation might have been that Helen might stay on.

“Enda Kenny put a lot of focus on it before and it probably wasn’t prioritised either.”

A separate source said it is “disappointing” that the party opted to not run a candidate and said that the position may have been an “oversight” by the party.

In defence of Fine Gael, one source was keen to say that since Fine Gael held vice-presidencies for almost 20 years, the party did not want to see the possibility of running a candidate and not being elected for fear of “hogging” positions.

However, other sources rubbished this reasoning, saying that it was important for Fine Gael to have a seat at the top table and to have access to top other European diplomats.

A Fine Gael spokesperson said that the party will continue to have a “very active role” in the EPP.

“Frances Fitzgerald MEP is Vice President of the EPP Group, the Tánaiste chairs the EPP Meeting of Trade Ministers and Minister McEntee chairs the EPP Meeting of Justice Ministers.

“EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar are both delivering speeches at the EPP congress this week.”

The spokesperson added that Minister McEntee is “grateful for her term but believes it is now appropriate for another candidate to take up the position.

“She will continue her engagement with the EPP, such as through chairing EPP meetings of justice ministers.”