Dáil's proposal to probe Áras spending shot down by top civil servant

The country's top civil servant has shot down the idea of an Oireachtas probe into spending by the Office of the President.

The secretary general to the Government, Martin Fraser, has warned the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) a proposed examination of presidential expenses appears to be "unconstitutional".

He said it would "undermine the principle of the political impartiality of the civil service" during an election campaign that he says is "fully under way".

The PAC is due to decide today whether or not to pursue the idea of scrutinising spending related to the presidency.

A recent analysis of expenditure of taxpayer funds connected to the Office of the President during Michael D Higgins's tenure showed spending of more than €55m. That was spread between Áras an Uachtaráin and other State agencies such as the OPW.

Records relating to the presidency are exempt from Freedom of Information (FOI) laws.

Mr Higgins previously said he would be "perfectly happy" to sign legislation that would allow greater public scrutiny under the FOI Act.

In a letter to the PAC, Mr Fraser said the Office of the President was "unique" and "above politics". He pointed to the Constitution that states the President is not answerable to the Houses of the Oireachtas. Mr Fraser said it seemed "impossible not to breach this" as part of a proposed PAC examination of spending.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry said he found the suggestion that it would be unconstitutional for the PAC to examine presidential spending to be "bizarre".

He said he can't understand the claim that it would undermine civil service impartiality.

Irish Independent