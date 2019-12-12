THE Dáil's most senior official has been forced to defend his claim that the business case for the purchase of a controversial printer was "sound".

THE Dáil's most senior official has been forced to defend his claim that the business case for the purchase of a controversial printer was "sound".

Dáil's most senior official forced to defend claim that case for buying controversial printer was 'sound'

The cost of the blunder that led to the buying a new Dáil printer that was too big to fit in an Oireachtas room has now reached €429,000.

Overall costs for the printer, related equipment and building works required for it to fit - as well as outsourcing of printing due to the delay in the machine's installation - come to almost €1.8m.

Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan is being grilled on the issue at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this evening.

The Dáil new printer at the centre of the controversy

It comes after a report where Mr Finnegan said there’s “absolutely no denying that a series of mistakes were made during the project”.

But he insisted the business case for purchasing the printer “is still sound".

He was challenged on this claim by Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster.

She asked if he still stands over it "even though the business case you referred to didn’t involve knocking down walls, raising ceilings, new air conditioning unit, having to move to a different print room, and an overrun".

Mr Finnegan again insisted the business case is still sound.

He said this is because "one of the challenges that we face in the Oireachtas is accommodation."

He said the building where the printer is located, Kildare House, includes offices for a significant number of staff, the Oireachtas broadcasting unit, a creche, a gym and the print facility.

"The reality that we face as an organisation is that when we have to do a piece of major equipment installation it invariably involves structural works," he said.

Mr Finnegan said the cost of installing the old printing machines in 2004 was twice the sum spent on the work related to the new printer.

He said: "We are not an organisation that has the luxury of installing equipment in a green field site.

"We’re not Google down in the docks. We’re an organisation that functions from Dublin 2 in very, very cramped conditions. And invariably costs arise as a result of that".

Ms Munster argued that the business case "turned out to be useless" and added: "I’m amazed how you can say it’s still sound."

Mr Finnegan said the old printing machines would have required investing more than €500,000 to keep them in operation.

He said he would be "rightly" challenged by the PAC if it had been decided to keep the old printer in operation rather than buying the new one.

In his latest report on the printer purchase Mr Finnegan said: “there are important lessons to be learned from this project”.

This included a recommendation that business cases must include an estimate of the cost of ancillary works and items.

Online Editors