Dáil suspended after shouting match erupts between Healy Rae brothers and Marc MacSharry

The Dáil has been suspended after a massive shouting match Healy Rae brothers and Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry.

The Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher called for a five minute break in proceedings after failing to calm the situation.

Mr MacSharry became annoyed after failing to get his question to the Taoiseach during the Order of Business. A new system has been introduced whereby TDs take a numbered card when entering the chamber in order to get selected for speaking time.

If another TD has a question on the same topic they are also allowed to speak, regardless of their speaking number. Mr MacSharry objected that some TDs were repeatedly skipping the queue in what is a limited speaking period.

As a shouting match developed Danny Healy Rae and Michael Healy Rae took to their feet to argue their for their right to question the Taoiseach. Tempers became frayed, forcing Mr Gallagher to suspend proceedings.

When proceedings resumed he said the card system being used is a “pilot scheme until Easter”. But he added: “The reason I had to suspend was nothing to do with cards. It wasn’t a question of me showing favouritism to anybody.”

