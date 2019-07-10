THE Dáil bar has been closed “until further notice” amid efforts to catch a rat who has been roaming the premises.

Dáil bar closed 'until further notice' amid efforts to catch rat

Notices have been placed on the doors of both the public bar and exclusive Members’ only bar today.

It comes after a "plump" rodent was spotted by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin yesterday afternoon in an area reserved for TDs and senators.

The sighting was confirmed by his party colleague Eugene Murphy and former Labour Party Tánaiste Joan Burton – but the animal managed to evade capture.

This led Oireachtas authorities to shut the private bar early yesterday.

However, a similar sized rat was later seen in the adjacent visitors’ bar which is only to other staff and guests taking parts in tours of Leinster House.

The bar, which is popular among politicians, staff and journalists for lunch is now also closed.

This is usually a busy week for the bar as TDs wind down for their summer holidays which start tomorrow.

Leinster House is undergoing extensive renovations which are likely to have disturbed the rodents and led them out into the open.

Efforts are continuing to assess the extent of the problem and come up with a resolution.

