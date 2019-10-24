'Did alarm bells ring?' - Niall Collins can't recall who phoned him before he stopped voting for Timmy Dooley

Mr Collins' account of the controversial events in the Dáil chamber last Thursday is contained in the report of Dáil clerk Peter Finnegan. The Irish Independent revealed last weekend that Mr Collins voted six times on behalf of Mr Dooley - who was absent from the Dáil chamber - triggering a major political controversy.

Mr Collins told the Dáil clerk repeatedly in his interview that he believed Mr Dooley was in the Dáil chamber - but not in his assigned seat for voting - when a block of votes took place last Thursday. Mr Collins voted for Mr Dooley six times - but then didn't vote on his colleague's behalf for the final two votes of the day.

The Limerick TD told Mr Finnegan that even after voting three times for Mr Dooley - on the mistaken belief he was in the chamber - he "didn't realise he [Dooley] was gone".

When Mr Finnegan said this was 18-20 minutes and asked "did alarm bells ring?", Mr Collins responded: "No and it should have."

Mr Finnegan pointed out to Mr Collins that at one stage he was seen taking a "quick 10 second phone call in the chamber". Video evidence shows that this call took place between the third and fourth votes. Asked if he could recall who it was that phoned him, Mr Collins said: "No."

Mr Collins voted for Mr Dooley on three further occasions after the call - but he did not register a vote on Mr Dooley's behalf for the final two of the eight votes in total which took place that day. Asked why this was, he told Mr Finnegan: "I don't know, I can't explain that."

Mr Finnegan put to Mr Collins that there had been nearly an hour of voting with Mr Dooley's seat empty, and asked the TD if he thought he should have gone to the whips.

Mr Collins said: "I didn't. I was under the mistaken belief that he [Mr Dooley] was in the chamber. I didn't look around to check."

Mr Collins said Mr Dooley did not ask him to vote on his behalf. He said he became aware that he had double-voted when he was contacted by a journalist (from the Irish Independent) on Friday.

He said that he spoke to Mr Dooley who told him he would contact the Ceann Comhairle. Mr Collins told Mr Finnegan: "I wouldn't cast a vote knowing or believing someone to be outside the chamber. This reflects on me badly."

