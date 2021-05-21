US President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas was to go into effect, during a brief appearance in the Cross Hall at the White House PIC REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden has said the most “devastating” comment made after his election was Micheal Martin’s criticism of the US handling of the Covid-19 crisis,

In an interview with the New York Times this week Mr Biden said he was moved by a comment made by the Taoiseach during a telephone conversation following Mr Biden’s election victory.

In a discussion with columnist David Brooks, Mr Biden said the new world order post-Trump has shifted; a view he attributed to Mr Martin.

“We’re kind of at a place where the rest of the world is beginning to look to China,” he said.

Read More

“The most devastating comment made after I was elected — it wasn’t so much about me — but it was by the Irish Taoiseach saying that ‘Well, America can’t lead. They can’t even get their arms around Covid’."

He also referenced his Irish roots as having an impact on his view of the world and how that has affected his leadership.

He revealed how his father struggled financially after the Second World War and how that affected his father’s self esteem.

He said: “After the war he was doing fairly well and that’s when he lost everything. I watched my dad get the hell kicked out of him in terms of his pride.”

But he said he also valued dignity – a throwback to the Irish struggle against oppression from the British that has been ingrained in him.

"I think the Irish most often use the world ‘dignity’ of any other group of people,” Biden said.

“I think it’s because when you’ve been deprived of dignity you put a high, high premium on it.”

In the white ethnic hierarchies of midcentury America, “To be Irish was to be second class.”

Biden recalls. “The English owned the town,” Mr Brooks wrote.

Mr Biden made the comments ahead of his first official overseas trip as US President next month when he will visit the UK for the G7 summit in Cornwall and a NATO summit in Brussels.

While he has indicated how is he looking forward to returning to Ireland for a visit, there are no plans as yet for an official visit here.