Despite its new travel plan, the EU jury is still out on prospects for any sun holidays this year

With just 10pc of EU citizens 'half-vaccinated' due to roll-out delays, the chance of a holiday abroad this year looks slim. Photo: Enrique Calvo

With just 10pc of EU citizens &lsquo;half-vaccinated&rsquo; due to roll-out delays, the chance of a holiday abroad this year looks slim. Photo: Enrique Calvo

With just 10pc of EU citizens ‘half-vaccinated’ due to roll-out delays, the chance of a holiday abroad this year looks slim. Photo: Enrique Calvo

With just 10pc of EU citizens ‘half-vaccinated’ due to roll-out delays, the chance of a holiday abroad this year looks slim. Photo: Enrique Calvo

John Downing Twitter

STILL fancy your chances of hitting your favourite sunspot for a break this summer?

Well, it’s not entirely out of the question, as the EU’s policy-guiding Commission is seeking agreement on a plan for ‘Covid travel certificates’. The aim is to overcome considerable internal opposition and have it agreed by June, allowing holiday travel inside the EU.

Yet even if this plan does come together in time, it could still be obstructed by the ongoing EU vaccination debacle, with chronic lack of supply compounding roll-out problems, leaving just one in 10 citizens “half-vaccinated” so far. The dire situation is now compounded by a simmering row about EU vaccine exports – mainly targeting the United Kingdom, which is speeding ahead with its vaccination campaign.

