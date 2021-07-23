Des O’Malley ‘carried a scary burden for a young man’ as Justice Minister, funeral told as President Higgins among mourners

President Michael D. Higgins arriving for the funeral mass of Des O’Malley at Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, this morning. Photo: Colin Keegan /Collins Dublin

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern were among the mourners at the funeral of statesman Des O’Malley in Donnybrook today.

Mourners attended the solemn farewell at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, where Des O’Malley married his wife Pat decades ago. She predeceased the former Minister for Justice and founder of the Progressive Democrats, who died on Wednesday.

The President sympathised with their children Catherine, Hilary, Fiona, Desmond, Eoin and Maeve, and O’Malley’s sister Denise and brother Joseph, before the service.

Also in attendance were O’Malley’s 13 grandchildren, including newlyweds Louise and Luis, who flew from France to pay their last respects. Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented by his aide-de-camp.

The requiem was socially distanced, with 1,500 tuning in to a live stream of the service on the internet.

His daughter, Fiona O’Malley, a former TD for Dun Laoghaire, read from the Book of Job: “I know that my Redeemer liveth.”

Daughter Maeve read from St Paul’s letter to the Romans in a Mass concelebrated by Fr Gerard O’Connor and Fr Brian Nolan, both of the Redemptorist order, and Fr Leonard Moloney SJ, Provincial of the Jesuit order in Ireland.

Fr O’Connor said Des O’Malley had lived “one wild, precious life”, noting that he had been an active member of the St Vincent de Paul in his youth, visiting some of the poorest homes in his native Limerick. He had been “accused of having ideals,” he said.

He had been “a powerful persuader for pluralism,” he said, with a habit of calling a spade a spade. He was “never going to be one of the lads.”

He noted that Mr O’Malley had been appointed as a political novice to the hottest seat in the Government as Minister for Justice in the early 1970s, with attacks on the family home in Limerick and the bombing, twice, of a pub owned by in-laws in Tyrone.

He had been an aficionado of the bookies, and played golf even at 40 degrees Celsius in Iraq.

A PD councillor, Joe Burke, had “in a descriptive moment of genius” described Des O’Malley as a combination of the best of John F. Kennedy and Pope John Paul II, he said. “I understand that Des was mortified and was heard to offer a string of impolite words.”

Fr O’Connor said O’Malley “believed strongly that ‘republicanism’ was probably the most abused word in Ireland”, and had promoted “an enlightened understanding and vision of authentic republicanism at a crucial moment in our country's history.”

He had “carried a scary burden for a young man” as Minister for Justice and displayed capacity, tenacity and courage.

Then had come the early days of the Progressive Democrats, “a start-up on steroids”.

Des O’Malley had sought the right balance between principle and pragmatism, with a commitment to the common good, he said. He had sent forth “tiny ripples of hope” in a gloomy and economically wrecked period in Irish politics.

“It was Teddy Roosevelt, who said about those who climb into the political arena, that is is not the critic who matters, but the competitor who strives valiantly, who comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows in the end the triumph of high achievement and who, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

Mr O’Malley will be buried in Renvyle in Connemara alongside his beloved wife Pat, in keeping with the opening hymn at his funeral, his adored Abide With Me.