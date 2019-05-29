De-profiled: Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell removes Facebook photo featuring friend Maria Bailey minutes after RTE interview
Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell changed her Facebook photo mere moments after her friend and colleague Maria Bailey’s interview with Sean O'Rourke.
The Dublin Bay South TD’s 'cover photo' was a picture of her with her sister Mary Newman-Julian, a Fine Gael election candidate for Tipperary, and her close friend Maria Bailey.
It had been her Facebook 'cover photo' since March 24.
But at 10:32am on Monday morning she switched it for a group photo without the now-controversial figure.
This was only a few minutes after Maria Bailey's controversial interview on RTE's Today with Sean O'Rourke about her swing fall case against Dublin's Dean Hotel.
A number of Ms Bailey's Fine Gael colleagues have been critical of her decision to do the interivew.
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the interview was "ill-judged in both tone and content".
Health Minister Simon Harris also commented, saying her defence of the compensation claim was "unfortunate", while Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said Ms Bailey did herself a "disservice" by doing the interview.
It's understood Fine Gael did not know Ms Bailey agreed to do the pre-recorded interview prior to its broadcast.
Ms Bailey has since instructed her solicitors to withdraw the case against Dublin's Dean Hotel.
Prior to the news that Ms Bailey was attempting to sue the hotel for the fall off a swing, Ms Bailey would have been pictured with Ms O'Connell regularly over the years.
Indeed, Ms O'Connell posed with Ms Bailey while out canvassing for the local elections. These photographs were posted to Ms Bailey's social media platforms just days before the swing case made headlines.
A spokesperson for Ms O'Connell said the TD would not comment about the photograph change, with the spokesperson adding that she didn't see "how it is relevant".
Online Editors
Related Content
- Bailey isolated as minister hits out at compensation claims for 'careless' falls
- John Downing: 'Just how does Fine Gael solve a problem like Maria Bailey?'
- Leo Varadkar betrayed me to win power, Shatter claims