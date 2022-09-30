Department of Tourism and Office of the Ombudsman for Children hit with €200,000 penalties for misclassifying workers as self-employed

THE Department of Tourism and Office of the Ombudsman for Children have been hit with penalties worth over €200,000 for misclassifying workers as self-employed.

A new Comptroller and Auditor General report reveals the department made a payment of €176,400 to the Revenue Commissioners last year.

This was for incorrectly classifying 11 workers for the purposes of PRSI.

This year, the Office of the Ombudsman for Children paid around €12,000 to Revenue in relation to two workers.

It faces a further liability expected to be around €21,000 to Revenue in relation to seven other workers.

The report says a failure by any employer, including public bodies, to understand and implement a code of practice in determining employment status may result in a liability.

This can include interest and penalties, in additional to a liability for employers’ PRSI.

A worker’s PRSI classification is important because it affects the contribution rate payable on their salary or income, and their state benefit and pension entitlements.

The report says the 11 department workers in question were originally engaged under contracts for service.

However, it said they should have been classified as employees.

The payment to Revenue included €104,000 in employer’s PRSI contribution arrears, interest of €59,000 and a penalty of €13,400.

The report says two cases were selected for a full investigation at the children’s ombudsman’s office and resulted in the liability of €12,000.

“The office subsequently reviewed the remaining 17 workers and is preparing a voluntary disclosure to Revenue in relation to seven of these workers, with the liability expected to be around €21,000,” it says.

The report said neither the Department of Social Protection or Revenue has estimated the potential loss of PRSI contributions due to the misclassification of employment status, known as the “tax gap”.

“They state that this is on the basis that the estimation of such figures would not assist them in targeting their response to risk, and that resources involved in carrying out such exercises would be better used in tackling the various risks identified under their compliance programmes,” it said.

However, the report said the department should develop a programme of random reviews of PRSI classification.

It said this should establish reliable estimates of the extent of misclassification, and lost contributions to the Social Insurance Fund.

The report said Revenue, the department and Workplace Relations Commission carried out a series of unannounced investigations on construction sites in 2019.

Of 6,650 workers whose employment status was reviewed, 94pc were found to be in order.

Fewer than 300 workers, or 4.5pc, were identified as unregistered, and fewer than 100 workers or 1.5pc were found to be incorrectly classified for PRSI purposes.

“These results suggest that the misclassification of construction sector workers as self-employed is not widespread,” it said.

The report said unregistered workers may be a more significant problem in the sector.

Meanwhile, the department’s Employment Status Investigation Unit, which was set up in August 2019, has focused mainly on the construction and media and journalism sectors.

It has reviewed over 500 employers and 311 investigations have begun.

By August this year, 167 of the investigations were completed.

This resulted in the reclassification of 93 workers for PRSI purposes, and arrears totalling €811,000 had been identified.

This is an average of €8,720 per worker.

Of the 167 investigations completed, there were 34 cases on appeal as of August 2022 — and 65pc of these relate to the media and journalism sector.

The report says the number of staff allocated to the unit to date has been low.

Since it was set up to early this year, total staffing was between six and nine workers.

An increase of 12 officers has been sanctioned, with the first four positions to be filled this month.



