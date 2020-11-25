Department of Education to investigate Carlow school claims

The Department of Education is to investigate a row whereby students in Carlow claim they were warned at assembly not to wear tight leggings or tracksuit bottoms.

The Taoiseach told TDs that the department would be seeking a report into the claims surrounding Presentation College Carlow.

Principal Ray Murray has denied that anything inappropriate was said to the pupils, and said that allegations were damaging to staff at the school.

“Some of the comments up on social media are scandalous and damaging to staff as well. In what was a normal enough assembly about uniform regulations has escalated into this,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

It came after a series of assemblies were held in the school for female students from all year groups.

A petition has now been set up online, which has thousands of signatures. It says that students were told not “to wear leggings or tight bottoms for PE as they cannot show off the ‘female anatomy’.”

Cork TD Mick Barry of Solidarity People Before Profit said any investigation by the department into the matter would also have to “seek the views and experience and opinions of the students on this issue”.

The Taoiseach said he did not hear the radio interview with the principal on Morning Ireland and could not comment directly.

But he added that the Minister for Education would see to it that the department “quickly received a report on that”.

Mr Martin added: “I think if the principal is challenging the report of what we read in the media, then I think, in fairness to this House we’d have to see seek out the full facts before passing commentary on that.”

The claims were raised in the Dáil where TDs spoke about Wednesday being the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Mr Barry said half of society “have to put up with crap” for the whole of their lives.

“Last week we saw sexual abuse on a grand scale with the mass sharing of intimate images online without consent.

“This morning researchers in Trinity and Maynooth tell us that one in five Irish women have experienced rape. Globally, as many women of reproductive age die each year from male violence as die from cancer.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said that between March and June this year no fewer than 1,351 had been unable to access domestic abuse refuges because they were full — while nine counties in Ireland had to refuges at all.

“Year after year and we recite the statistics in an attempt to capture the horrific abuse and violence, to which so many women and children are subjected,” she said.

“I have no doubt that everyone in the Dáil gets angry when they hear the heartbreaking stories of women who have been battered and emotionally broken by the violence inflicted upon them.

“The mental suffering the theft of victims’ dignity and confidence and sense of safety, is less obvious, but it frequently runs deeper,” she added.

She told the Taoiseach it was “time to face up to the fact that we have a real problem with domestic and gender based violence in Ireland.

“It’s time for the political system and Government to move past whatever unease it has about owning up to this fact.”

Violence against women is happening behind closed doors and drawn curtains and is at epidemic levels, she said. “The truth is that successive Governments have failed women and children who have been caught up in the horror of this abuse, and until a Government confronts this problem with the honesty and the determination that it demands, too many of the cries for help from abused women will go unanswered.”

The Taoiseach said funding for refuges and services had been increased this year, with the Government recognising that there was an ‘epidemic’ of such violence — with a further €2m committed on top of funding of €25m to meet the particular problems cauded by the pandemic.

