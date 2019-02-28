Department criticised for sharing Twitter posts by Taoiseach and minister that included Fine Gael logo

THE Department of Housing has been criticised for using an official Twitter account to share posts by Taosieach Leo Varadkar and minister Eoghan Murphy that included Fine Gael's logo.

Fianna Fáil TD Shane Cassells raised the issue with Housing Department boss John McCarthy at the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said the posts re-tweeted by the Rebuilding Ireland account weren't about a minister "turning a sod", they were posts by Mr Varadkar and Mr Murphy which featured housing statistics and the Fine Gael emblem.

Mr Cassells said: "This was a Fine Gael graphic indicating a particular message and I have a huge, huge difficulty with that because these guys are as cute as foxes and they’re trying to get that imagery out".

More than 8,400 Social Homes were added to stock of social housing in 2018. 706 of these were delivered in Fingal. Good progress under @RebuildingIRL but more to be done #dubw pic.twitter.com/nelDdBhmUR — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) February 20, 2019

He argued: "a Department retweeting that for me has major ethical issues."

Mr Cassells said that in order to get the "fullness of the picture", the Rebuilding Ireland account would surely also be retweeting posts by party colleague and housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien that carry the Fianna Fáil logo pointing out failures in the area.

Mr McCarthy said he wasn't familiar with the retweets which date from last week and said there was no directive from minister Murphy to the Department about such posts.

He said: "Well certainly I think in terms of content or statistics anything that we would tweet or retweet is designed to focus on facts."

But he told Mr Cassells: "I take your point fully. If something in a particular graphic that has a party political element attached to it I will certainly look into it."

Mr Cassells said the Fine Gael logo is "clearly evident".

Mr McCarthy said: "I will look at that".

Online Editors