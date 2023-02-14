Denis Naughten insists he has ‘nothing lined up’ as former Communications Minister to exit politics

Former Communications Minister Denis Naughten has insisted he has nothing lined up and said it is time to “try his hand at something different”, after he announced his departure from politics.

The Fine Gael TD turned Independent announced yesterday that he will not run in the next general election.

He said he decided to end a 26-year career in national politics for both personal and professional reasons.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, he said: “I think it’s now time at this stage of my life to try my hand at something different.”

“I’ve nothing lined up, but my background is in science, I am working in a global organisation now, chairing a working group that’s working with both politicians and scientists trying to build stronger relationships between them.

“Ultimately that is an area I would like to explore in greater depth but for the next two years I’ll be focused on the work as a TD and to continue out my term of office.”

Read More

Yesterday, Mr Naughten thanked the people of counties Longford, Leitrim, Galway and Roscommon, whom he served throughout his Dail career.

"I want to particularly thank the many people who canvassed for me over the years, some of whom had previously canvassed for my later father Liam," he said.

"I want to sincerely thank all the staff who have worked with me over the years, and I want to particularly mention Deirdre Concannon and Jill Mellor and also my family for their support over those years, which at times were very difficult and challenging.

“My achievement in ensuring the delivery of fibre optic broadband to every home in Ireland, something that I had worked on for over 15 years, is something that I regard as a significant step in improving access to the people of all local communities in Ireland that I was honoured to represent and serve.”

As an Independent TD Mr Naughten became the Minister for Communications and the Environment but was forced to step down over a controversy about meetings he held with the only remaining bidder for the national broadband scheme in 2018.

Mr Naughten said at the time, he was “more than committed” to trying to get the project “over the line”.

“In hindsight naturally enough, you would do things differently,” he told RTÉ.

“There was a single bidder left in the process, the two other big bidders had pulled out of it, I knew that if this had collapsed at that stage, we would never see fibre optic cable in rural Ireland.

“The reality is there was huge, vested interest against making this happen and it is happening, and it will be delivered, and it will transform our society and our economy.”