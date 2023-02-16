Demolishing old Defence Force accommodation over ‘because we are in housing crisis’, says Micheál Martin

The policy of demolishing old army living quarters is over, Micheál Martin has told TDs.

The Tánaiste said he had refused one request for the knocking of Defence Force dwellings “because we are in the midst of a housing crisis".

He also expressed concern that 60 units – married quarters – are unoccupied in the Curragh.

Mr Martin was answering in reposnse to Cathal Berry TD, former leader of the Army Ranger Wing, who called for a new programme of building barracks.

The Fianna Fáil leader said such moves would add to terms and conditions at a time when the Defence Forces faced recruitment and retention headahces.

But he said of decommissioning army homes: “That policy is over. We are in the midst of a housing crisis. It's not tenable that a policy would continue to exit homes or to allow houses to fall into dilapidation.

“And then I get a file up, as I did recently, saying could we demolish 10 houses. And I said, ‘No – we're in the midst of a housing crisis.’

I don't intend to demolish 10 houses.”

Any existing housing within Defence Forces properties will be used for housing purpose

Mr Martin said he was very clear on the new policy. “As far as I'm concerned, any existing housing within Defence Forces properties will be used for housing purposes. The precise allocation of that, I think is a matter for further discussion and engagement. Because we do have social housing lists as well,” he added.

He said he had spoken to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, who had “offered assistance on this financially” for a “partnership with local authorities”.

He added: “I can't in conscience countenance a situation where we would either demolish, or we would exit from good-quality housing that has potential for refurbishment that we can put back into use, because we have an accommodation crisis, a housing crisis.”

Every government department and every government agency had to get on with the job of addressing it, he said.

“They all have a role to play in housing. It's not just a matter for the Department of Housing.”

Mr Berry welcomed the Tánaiste’s attitude and pointed out: “You don't actually need planning permission to build military houses on military property for military families.

“In the past, the State could actually lean on the Department of Defence to deal with past crises – whether it was the Emergency during the Second World War, when there were Troubles in the North, where was the pandemic, and I think it would be very sad if the Department of Defence can't be leaned on to address the current housing crisis.”