Democrats in Ireland forecasting Joe Biden win in US presidential election

Democrats are claiming victory already in the US election voting from Ireland.

There are an estimated 70,000 US citizens resident in Ireland and most have already voted by postal ballot.

More than half have already voted, it is believed, with claims that ballots from this country are running 70-80p in favour of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Membership in Democrats Abroad has nearly doubled since January with the kick-off of the Democratic primaries,” boasted Biden cheerleader in Ireland TJ Mulloy to the Irish Independent.

The Ireland chapter is now believed to number 3,400, having nearly doubled in the last four years of the Trump administration back in the US.

Registrations and requests for ballots are up more than 210pc from 2106, according to Mr Mulloy’s body, which is affiliated to the Democratic National Committee and part of a wider global constituency that allocates delegates in selecting the Presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, Republicans Overseas (RO) in Ireland is organised online via Facebook and other sites, and spokesman James Conner, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has also been mobilising — despite the Commander-in-Chief’s vocalised opposition to mail-in voting.

“As far as Dems outpolling us, it wouldn’t surprise me a bit,” Mr Conner admits. “From what I have seen, the Dems have been very active in their campaign, but have also engaged in some questionable practices, such as having Irish politicians participating in Democrat events.”

He says his is a small volunteer-driven operation, providing voting information to constituents upon request. “We are a fairly new and young movement here that became more active in the last couple of months doing interviews and events and people are still discovering our outfit. So I can’t really answer any numbers questions at this time.

“We have a governing committee, but the members need to keep their identities private for personal reasons. Everyone on the committee is American and living in Ireland. It’s an ethnically diverse committee, with Latinas and Jewish people. In fact I’m the only man on it, which makes me the most hen-pecked spokesman for an RO chapter,” he laughs.

“I couldn’t even begin to guesstimate how many Republicans are in Ireland, but what I am noticing is more and more are appearing as they learn there are others, as well as an organised group.” He claims hundreds of social media followers.

The Ireland chapter of Democrats Abroad has, meanwhile, held 12 separate voter registration drives in ten different counties since the 2020 White House campaign got underway in earnest.

American nationals attended information gatherings in such urban centres as Dublin, Galway, Cork, and Limerick, as well as Ballina and Sligo, and counties Cavan, Louth and Donegal.

Since the pandemic struck, events for both groups of political sympathisers have gone online, with the recent focus on turning out the vote.

Democrats Abroad Ireland held two primary voting locations on Super Tuesday in early March, before the first lockdown. They were held in the Arlington Hotel on Bachelor's Walk in Dublin, and at the Hop House on Wood Quay in Galway. Many members also voted in the primary by mail.

Spokesman TJ Mulloy said it was the responsibility of individuals to send in their ballots, with some involvement by the American Embassy here, although there is no voting on the premises. He noted that voting from abroad has surpassed one million fresh registrations this year, three times the level of 2016. There are an estimated seven million eligible US voters who are based overseas.

“Early voting in the US is now over 70 million and rising, which is over half the entire vote of 2016 [137 million],” Mr Mulloy said.

“I’m an Ohio voter, a Republican State where if a Democrat can win, they can take the election. The winner of Ohio has become president every election since 1960,” he said.

“Trump had a healthy lead there until about a month ago, and since then it’s a dead heat. Biden has put very little money into Ohio until the polls showed a tightening race, and has since committed some real resources.”

On advice for the Irish viewing public next Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, he said: “Texas is the real fascinating place. While Biden is a few points behind in most polls, he leads or is tied in a healthy number of reliable ones.

“There are 1.8 million more registered voters in Texas than in 2016. Half of registered voters had already cast ballots as of last Monday, and that was 87pc of the 2016 total vote in the State.

“Amazing things are happening in the Democratic cities and counties there: Travis County (Austin) has 97pc voter registration, Hays County (outside Austin) already surpassed 2016 total votes, and Harris County has surpassed one million votes, when the total vote in 2016 was 1.2 million.

“While a Biden win is still a long shot, these trends can only be good for Democrats.”

Online polls held for Americans in Ireland have been showing a 4:1 split for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, although there are significantly more Democrats in Ireland than registered supporters of the Republican party, also known as the GOP (Grand Ol’ Party).

Mr Conner says there is huge grassroots self-organised support and events in favour of President Trump. “If you look at the US in the last few weeks with the rallies and boat parades, you see a lot more support for the President than the polls would reflect.

“We are confident President Trump will earn a second term, and make no mistake, the corruption of Joe Biden with regard to the Russia hoax, Ukraine, and the most recent laptop revelations, will not be forgotten about any time soon.”

Most voters have been dropping off completed ballots to the Embassy for onward transmission to state returning officers. Mr Mulloy voted on October 12 and has received evidence of its being processed in Ohio, although not officially counted yet.

He says some States accept email or faxed ballots from registered voters living abroad and US citizens here may still be able to vote in their own contests, even at this late stage — a position with which Mr Conner, for once, agrees.

