Delta variant will ‘rip through unvaccinated’, Nicola Sturgeon tells Taoiseach in call

The Delta variant will “rip through an unvaccinated population,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the Taoiseach in a telephone call yesterday.

The revelation came as Micheál Martin addressed the Dáil on the controversy over the postponement of reopening of indoor hospitality and the announcement of a plan to allow the vaccinated and immune to socialise within pubs and restaurants later this summer.

The modelling from Nphet delivered on Monday was new and stark and a “significant shock”, he said.

Mr Martin said he did not like the message given and the results of the modelling were not welcome.

But the Government “did the right thing to pause”, the Taoiseach said.

But Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said what the Government had decided was “morally totally wrong”. It had promised no apartheid and that the people would be brought on the journey as a whole.

“You can’t have a situation where the vaccinated are going to enjoy their summer because the unvaccinated are serving them.”

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the Government had made a “shocking announcement” of an indefinite postponement of the reopening of hospitality, and the people deserved answers.

She wanted to know when Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan had advised the Taoiseach of the threat posed by the variant, and how long it would take to devise a Covid pass to dine or drink indoors.

The Taoiseach said the Delta variant had been “a cloud on the horizon” for some time, but it was originally seen as a low to medium risk.

“The modelling that we received on Monday certainly made the decision to pause and delay the reopening of hospitality the right decision” he said.

Nphet had made clear that indoor gatherings posed the greatest risk, he said.

The further implications of Delta were “very challenging”, he added. “But we are committed to further examine this and engage with the industry.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach has “marched the hospitality sector to the top of the hill, only to march them back down again”.

It was also pursuing a plan that would give zero consideration to young people.

“The message to young people is that they are less deserving than people who are older than them,” she said.

“It’s perfectly legitimate for young people to want to socialise together and to meet up with their friends. They were told that they would have an outdoor summer. And yet when they socialise outdoors they are then treated as a nuisance and a threat and a problem.

“They’re told essentially to get off the streets and to wait for the pubs to reopen. And then you tell them they can work in pubs and restaurants to serve their elders – but forget about a drink after work for themselves in the same establishment.

“Taoiseach, you can't do that. The time has come to stop paying lip service to young people and to listen to them and to meet their needs,” she said.

“I am asking you to treat young people fairly.”

Mr Martin responded that the Delta variant is a serious issue and will be across Europe. “The advice from Nphet, whether we like it or not, is that it is far more transmissible and creates risks.

“That is the essence of the advice that was presented to us by Nphet, and of the modelling that was also presented to us, which is quite stark in terms of the case numbers in terms of the hospitalisations, deaths and ICU occupancy for August, September, and indeed for July.”

Mr Martin said the Government was studying international evidence as to whether Delta would “break through the vaccination wall” in the case even of those who had been fully jabbed.

He challenged Ms McDonald to say whether the Government should have pressed ahead on July 5 with the opening of hospitality given the warnings received on the impact of the Delta variant. She replied that Ireland “should reopen, and reopen safely”.

The Taoiseach said: “Covid has been devastating for the hospitality industry, I know that. It's been devastating for travel and tourism since the very beginning, not just here but around the world. And it's been devastating for many societies.

“I spoke (on Tuesday) with Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland and she used a very telling phrase. She said Delta will rip through an unvaccinated population.

“All their eggs are in the vaccination basket. They are 60pc fully vaccinated, and there is some hopeful signs there may be a breaking of the link between case numbers and hospitalisations, but that is not certain yet and will take more monitoring.”