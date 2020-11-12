Delayed cancer diagnosis scandal in Donegal could be replicated elsewhere in country – Varadkar

A scandal of delayed diagnosis of endometrial cancer in Donegal could be replicated elsewhere in Ireland, the Tánaiste has suggested.

Meanwhile there is no evidence that 10 recommendations made for the improvement of gynaecological services at Letterkenny were ever implemented, the Dáil has heard.

In the week that Letterkenny university hospital apologised in the High Court and paid compensation over a woman’s death, Pearse Doherty TD raised the issue of 41 women who have experienced delayed diagnosis of endometrial cancer.

And Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, a former Health Minister, acknowledging the findings of an independent inquiry into the matter, said Ireland had learned in the past that where problems are found in one hospital, “it is actually a more extensive problem”.

Letterkenny University Hospital this week admitted failures and paid compensation over the death of Bridie Kelly, who was admitted twice with a blood clot that was missed.

The Sinn Féin TD for Donegal said a review of gynaecological services showed one in five women with endometrial cancer experienced a delayed diagnosis.

They comprised 41 of 133 cases and it led to “serious consequences” for 25 to 26 women, a number of whom had died, he said.

Mr Doherty said the independent report had recommended a nationwide audit to check for similar problems. But there was no evidence this or nine other recommendations having been implemented,

The Tánaiste said he had deep sorrow for any of the women affected, their families, and anyone who have “faced an adverse outcome as a result of this.”

The hospital group involved, Saolta, had carried out its own parallel investigation of the incidence of delayed diagnosis, and had sent reports to families. Mr Varadkar said: “I understand some women and their families are unhappy with the reports they received.”

Mr Doherty said: “On September 3, I raised the findings of the review into the provisions of gynaecology services in Letterkenny University Hospital.

“The report was commissioned after a hard-fought battle by patients, and by their families. Patients suffered delays in diagnosis and treatment with devastating consequences for them and for their families.

“A number of these women have since passed away, some as a result of delay the delay in diagnosis. The review uncovered a litany of failures, which had a devastating impact and consequences for these women.

“It begs the question as to how many more delayed diagnoses exist that we aren't aware of. It's simply not acceptable under any circumstances, and the families are rightly demanding answers.”

He added that many of these families of those who have died are disgusted with individual reports they have received into their loved one’s care.

“Several families have come forward to say the reports that they have received are inaccurate and lack accountability.”

Mr Varadkar said he would raise the matter with the Health Minister, Simon Harris.

Online Editors