Defer carbon tax hike until six months after Ukraine war, urge Fine Gael TDs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended government steps already taken when asked about suggestions that inflation could reach 10pc in the summer. Photo: Julian Behal/PA

Fine Gael TDs want carbon tax increases delayed until at least six months after the war in Ukraine ends.

A motion to be discussed at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting also calls for the Government to seek a derogation from the EU which will allow for VAT on fuel to be lowered.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan submitted the motion which was accepted by party chairman John Bruton and will be debated by the party tomorrow night.

The full motion reads: “That Fine Gael in government will both continue to pursue at EU level a derogation to allow us to lower VAT on fuel, while also proposing a postponement of further increases in carbon tax until at least six months after the cessation of the current war in Ukraine.”

Last night, Mr Phelan said carbon taxes were introduced to encourage people to be more energy efficient but insisted this is already happening.

“The pandemic, the war in Ukraine and carbon taxes themselves have led to a change in consumer behaviour,” he said.

“But the war is having a devastating impact on people, families and businesses and it’s time for the situation to be properly addressed by government.”

Former rural affairs minister and Mayo TD Michael Ring said he is supporting the proposal because people are “suffering”.

“I don’t think it should increase this year at all and I also believe we shouldn’t be looking at the carbon tax until we see what’s happening with the war,” Mr Ring told RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Mr Ring said the motion calling for the deferral of the tax is “not about policy” but rather it is about “economics”.

He said the situation is very different from when the Government agreed to increase carbon taxes when the coalition was formed two years ago.

“This is about a situation that has changed, we are now into a war situation, we are now into a situation where we have a shortage of fuel, we are now into a problem where people are finding it very difficult to live,” Mr Ring said.

A number of other Fine Gael TDs including Paul Kehoe and Joe McHugh are also supportive of the proposals and further support is being sought ahead of tomorrow’s party meeting.

Meanwhile, Climate Change Advisory Council member and Green Party supporter Dr Cara Augustenborg said now is not the time for carbon taxes to increase.

Dr Augustenborg said the tax has not changed public behaviour but said the energy crisis has made consumers become more energy efficient.

“In general, it’s a really good thing but at the moment in Ireland it’s only about €41 per tonne, so it’s relatively small and it hasn’t really been changing people’s behaviour,” she said.

“In fact, it’s 10c or 15c on a litre of petrol, so the excise duty reduction that recently happened has completely wiped out what we were paying in carbon tax.

“It’s not really changing behaviour but we are under huge pressure at the moment in terms of the energy shock and that is actually changing people’s behaviour so maybe now is not the right time.”

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted the carbon tax increase will go ahead, as scheduled, on May 1.

He also said the Government is not contemplating a mini-Budget in the face of rocketing energy bills.

The mini-Budget was urged by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who has called for relief spending of €1.4bn.

Mr Martin said the Government could not tackle inflation on its own, and it would have to be addressed by the group of countries using the single currency as a whole.

But he warned that it was not for workers to “chase inflation” by seeking pay rises, even though the Government is looking to “extend” a public sector day deal with unions.

Mr Martin echoed Green Party leader Eamon Ryan in urging personal “energy efficiency”, and said it was easy to lampoon such points.

The Taoiseach defended government steps already taken when asked about suggestions that inflation could reach 10pc in the summer.

“There is uncertainty because of the war and one cannot be definitive in terms of predictions,” Mr Martin said.

“What we have to avoid is chasing inflation and I think everybody, including the opposition, needs to be very honest about this,” Mr Martin said.

Such pay rises would themselves be inflationary because they would need to be paid for by increases in the prices to consumers of goods and services. Fuelling inflation would not help people in terms of the cost of living, the Taoiseach said.

“So we have to be sensible and skilful in terms of how we respond. I also think the ECB (European Central Bank) has a role to play in terms of inflationary policy that Ireland doesn’t have.”

Mr Martin said quantitative easing and other instruments were available to the ECB.