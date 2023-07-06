Defence Forces sex abuse probe will be full-scale Tribunal of Investigation

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin says he is minded that the Defence Forces sex abuse scandal will be investigated by a “public Tribunal of Inquiry.” Mr Martin revealed his intended course of action in bringing a memo to Government next week – after a wrangle with the Women of Honour group as to what form the investigation will take,

In opting for a Tribunal, Mr Martin conceded: “It will be a number of years here before this work concludes.”

A Commission of Investigation, which has been the alternative, could have been a faster and cheaper process for taxpayer.

Tribunals have proven ruinously expensive and of prolonged duration, in part because witness called to public hearings invariably resort to legal representation, the cost of which is almost always saddled on the taxpayer.

Mr Martin – who is also the Minister of Defence, while simultaneously holding the Foreign Affairs brief -- told the Dáil this afternoon: “It is absolutely essential that it is a catalyst for change in the future.”

He said he believed the Tribunal could possibly hold a number of “in camera” sessions, which would be held privately. This was for the reason that some victims were not keen that their “subject matter” – allegations of being sexually abused by their superiors – would be held in public.

But he indicated that he was deciding against a Commission of Investigation because a lot of its work would be “very much secret” and conducted behind closed doors.

The Women of Honour were opposed to a Commission because the Defence Forces disciplinary investigations into their complaints of sex abuse had also been carried out behind closed doors with no public sessions.

Mr Martin is due to meet with the Women of Honour group later today.