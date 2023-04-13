Decisions made now will set out how next 30 or 40 years look like, US President Joe Biden tells Dublin Castle banquet

President Joe Biden said at the Dublin Castle event that decisions being made now will determine what the next three or four decades will look like. Photo: Julien Behal.

The decisions being made now will determine what the next three or four decades will look like, US President Joe Biden told a banquet State dinner at Dublin Castle tonight.

The President also paid tribute to his “pal” former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who was in attendance.

In a possible hint at lack of a government in the North, President Biden said the decisions made now will dictate the next few decades and there is a chance to “make things better”.

He said there is an “inflection point” right now.

“The decisions we make now are going to determine how the next three or four decades are going to look like, they are going to lay down the path we are going to follow.

“We have an opportunity to make things better or lay back and let events determine what we’re going to do.”

He said there is a “sense” that “there is nothing we can’t overcome” in a possible hint to the lack of a government in Northern Ireland.

“We’ve been through the Troubles, we’ve been through the troubles personally and politically. But there is a sense that if you just stay at it, we can get it done. There is nothing that can ultimately defeat us.”

He paid tribute to his “pal” former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, where he told a story of the then Taoiseach meeting with then US President Barack Obama and then vice president Joe Biden.

“Enda looks over and says, ‘For God’s sake, Barack, let the boy go home! You keep sending him to Iraq and Afghanistan, let him go home! And Barack turned around and said, ‘Well, go the hell home, go home.

“Anyway, I want to thank you, pal. Thank you for doing that and I appreciate it.”

He said he “really regrets” not attending a university where poet Seamus Heaney was speaking, despite being invited to it some years ago.

“I’ve had a lifelong love for Irish poets and words made famous by Yeats, like ‘In dreams, begin responsibility’. We have a lot of dreams,” he said.

The banquet was attended by many Cabinet ministers, including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, his wife Mary and son Micheál Aodh, Justice Minister Simon Harris, Finance Minister Michael McGrath, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Education Minister Norma Foley and Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour leader Ivana Bacik were also at Dublin Castle.

Columnist Joe Brolly was also in attendance, as well as former presidents Mary Robinson, Mary McAleese, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny.

Former footballer and President Biden’s cousin Rob Kearney, RTÉ outgoing director general Dee Forces, Congressman Richie Neal and Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Sean Clancy were also at the dinner.

Addressing the banquet, the Taoiseach said Ireland is “not a perfect country” but that it will never stop working to “improve the lives of our people”.

“We will never stop working to improve the lives of our people, fighting to protect our planet, and speaking out on the world stage for our shared values of freedom, democracy and liberty as well as for human rights and dignity,” he said.



