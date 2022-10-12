Ukrainian refugee from the hotel "Killarney" pictured at the hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

A decision to transfer Ukrainian refugees from Kerry is to be reversed, the Government is set to announce.

The abrupt change of heart came after discussions between Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley and Minister for Children and Equality Roderic O’Gorman who has responsibility for the accommodation of refugees.

Residents living at Hotel Killarney received a letter from the Department of Children and Equality on Monday afternoon saying that they are to be moved to a new location, despite the fact that their children have now settled in school in Killarney and that many of them have jobs. They were to be moved today.

They were being moved from Hotel Killarney on Park Road to accommodate almost 200 male asylum seekers seeking international protection in Ireland.

An emergency meeting took place on Monday evening, attended by representatives of organisations who have helped the Ukrainian community settle in Killarney, Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher was also in attendance along with Deputy Brendan Griffin and Principal of St Oliver’s National School in Ballycasheen, Colm Ó Súilleabháin, where 25 of the children from the hotel currently attend.

There was widespread anger in the town at the news given that the Ukrainian community are working in local businesses, are volunteering with local organisations and have built new lives in the town.

A campaign was mounted calling on the Government to reverse the decision.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, Deputy Griffin said the decision was ‘outrageous’.

“They are now being uprooted and sent to Mayo. This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Anna, who came to Killarney from the Ukraine in March with her two sons, told The Kerryman yesterday that the entire community was devastated.

The news comes as intensified bombing took place in the Ukraine, with many of the distressed families worried about family back home and now faced with rebuilding their lives once again.

“It is very difficult, it is impossible...I have [a] job, my children are in school. We have a normal life, now we have to change the place we live, it is not good,” she said tearfully.

“After all we experienced in the Ukraine, now we have a normal life and we have to take our children away. It will cause big stress to children and to me, I have [a] job and friends. How will I live without friends, how will I tell my children they have to move?”

Anna, who works in the hotel, cried as she pleaded for them to be allowed to stay in Killarney,

Twenty-nine-year-old Alina Maslk has rebuilt her life following the end of her dancing career when she moved to Ireland from the Ukraine. With no opportunity in Killarney to dance professionally, she rebuilt her life. She has returned to college and is studying at the Kerry College of Education. With just 36 hours’ notice, she has to leave it all behind: “I got a letter and I have to go and finish up everything and start again.”

Principal of St Oliver’s Mr Ó Súilleabháin said that the initial decision made “no sense whatsoever”.

“Everyone has worked very hard to make them part of the school community, they have huge supports here and we are seeing the benefits of all the work now and they are being uprooted. It is extremely unfair.”

The letter sent by the Department of Equality states that “it is no longer possible to accommodate you at this location and accordingly new accommodation is being provided for you.”

The letter states that the new accommodation was at Hotel Westport.

