Decision to proceed with MetroLink project could become a matter for next Government, minister admits

The massive MetroLink investment to the airport could be a matter for the next Government, Minister for Public Enterprise Michael McGrath has effectively conceded.

“I think we have to be honest and acknowledge that when it comes to a major public capital investment programme, you really don't have a proper cost estimate until you go to the markets and you go to tender,” he told the media in the wake of clashing figures, the lowest suggested by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

“This is the single largest public capital investment project in the history of the State,” Mr McGrath said, amid warnings from civil servants that the final cost could balloon to three times the €7 billion suggested by Mr Ryan, although the central estimate is €9.5 billion.

The Government had given approval now for it to enter the statutory planning process, Mr McGrath added, but he conceded: “That will take some time. We don't quite know how long – and it will then have to come back to Government before a decision is made to go to tender for the actual build-out of this mega project.

“Then on receipt of those tenders, and following an evaluation, it will need to come back to Government again, for a decision to proceed to sign a contract - and actually proceed with the construction of the project.”

Whether it becomes a matter for the next Government “depends on how long the planning process takes,” he said.

“But we've given the green light for it to go into that process. That's a very significant decision by this Government. I think it's the right decision. And at the end of that, the decision will be made in relation to commencing the tender.”

On differing cost estimates between Coalition parties and even within the civil service, Mr McGrath said: “It is not surprising, given the scale and the complexity of a project like MetroLink, that you will have a wide range of potential cost estimates.”

The memo considered by Government laid out the different types of forecasting methodologies, with the level of risk and contingency associated with each, he said.

“The central scenario is the one that Minister Ryan brought forward and it's the basis on which the Cabinet made the decision. But the key thing for me is that until you go to tender, and you cannot be sure with any degree of certainty what the cost is likely to be.

“I'm always very cautious about placing too much emphasis on pre tender-estimates,” Mr McGrath said. “We know the level of inflation that's there at the moment. It's a very challenging environment.

“I do hope that this project gets through planning reasonably quickly and that the tender process can be conducted. Then we will have a much firmer estimate of what the cost will be.”