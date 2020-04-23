A DECISION to close playgrounds was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) a week before it decided support was needed for nursing homes, the Dáil has been told.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly made the claim as he criticised the preparations made for nursing homes to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Health Minister Simon Harris defended the actions of the public health authorities in relation to protecting vulnerable nursing home residents and said it "always makes sense to put in place measures to suppress your virus in the community".

Earlier he revealed that the reproduction rate of the virus has now fallen further to between 0.5 and 1 - meaning every person who contracts the disease is infecting less than one other person.

Mr Harris warned that despite the fall we are "in no means in a safe place" and he said social distancing must be maintained.

He added: “If we had to decide on lifting measures today for tomorrow, the Chief Medical Officer advises me we would not make any changes.

“But we are working on a roadmap, which we will finalise over the next week. One which must acknowledge increased movement carries increased risk.”

Mr Donnelly said seven out of ten deaths from coronavirus are now in community care homes including nursing homes.

He said there is a “desperate shortage of staff and personal protective equipment (PPE)”.

Mr Donnelly said one nurse told him: “There is Covid in the air, there is Covid on the walls, there is Covid on every door.”

He said the staff member told him that the senior nurses in the home were either out sick with the virus or self-isolating.

Mr Donnelly argued that two factors contributed to the situation in nursing homes.

He said nursing homes don’t have a voice on the NPHET and asked Mr Harris to ensure that this changes.

He also claimed there was a delay in preparations.

He said NPHET records show nursing homes were only mentioned for the first time at its twelfth meeting on March 10 when it was agreed that restrictions on visits were not required at that time.

Mr Donnelly told the Dáil that minutes show that “NPHET made the decision to close the playgrounds a week before it decided that support was needed for nursing homes.”

Mr Harris responded saying: “I don't think it serves us well in our understanding of public health to differentiate between a response in the community and a response in terms of long term residential care settings as though they're not linked.”

He said: “Had we not managed to flatten the curve as a people in relation to the community I shudder to think what the situation in our long term residential care facilities would be like.”

He also said: “In public health policy terms it always makes sense to put in place measures to suppress your virus in the community.”

Mr Harris added that these measures weren’t “entirely sequential either” and there was “a lot of work ongoing in parallel.”

He insisted nursing homes do have a seat at the NPHET through Hiqa which regulates the sector.

Mr Harris said it wouldn’t be appropriate for Nursing Home Ireland (NHI) – the organisation that represents nursing home owners – to be on the NPHET.

He said he himself meets NHI twice a week.

He said NHI met the HSE boss Paul Reid as far back as February 19 to discuss Covid-19 preparations.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) did not publish its infection prevention control guidance for long term care facilities until March 21, after measures had already been put in place here.

