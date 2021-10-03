Decision on mica redress scheme may not be made by end of the month

There may not be a decision on a mica compensation scheme by the end of the month, a Fine Gael minister has said.

Campaigners want 100pc redress for homeowners whose properties were built using defective bricks containing excessive amounts of the mineral mica in Donegal, Mayo and other counties.

"We're on the one side. We set out a process to resolve this. There is no point taking cheap political shots," Mr Burke said.

"All these things have to be discussed."

He said the coalition Government's three party leaders, as well as Mr O'Brien and the Attorney General, would discuss the shape of an improved compensation scheme over the coming weeks.

Asked on RTE's The Week in Politics programme about whether homeowners would have an answer by the end of October, Mr Burke said: "I can't say for sure by the end of the month."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, during a visit to Rosslare Port on Friday, told reporters a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

However, the working group said: "Based on the homeowners' final submission the estimated costs of the changes requested could rise by 1.8 billion to 3.2 billion euro."

In cases where a property can be fixed without demolition, a 100% grant will be provided for "remediation options".

Homeowners have criticised the working group report, calling it "vague" and "lacking depth".