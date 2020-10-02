'Debacle' over Leaving Cert errors should be probed by Dáil watchdog - TD

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry wants Department of Education secretary general Seán Ó Foghlú to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

THE "debacle" over the errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grading system should be probed by the Dáil's spending watchdog, a Fianna Fáil TD has said.

Marc MacSharry wants Department of Education secretary general Seán Ó Foghlú to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to face a grilling on how the organisation linked to the error - Canadian company Polymetrika - was hired.

He said the PAC should hold a meeting with Department officials on the matter next week "in the interests of the tax-payer".

Sinn Féin PAC member Matt Carthy has also called for the committee to look into the issue.

The normal procurement process was not followed when the Department of Education engaged the company to implement and deliver the calculated grades.

The Department said there wasn't enough time to run the full process and instead it relied on an alternative, the Negotiated Procedure without Prior Publication, which "is used in circumstances where it is a case of extreme urgency"

Polymetrika developed the software for processing the data in order to come up with calculated grades.

Two errors in coding, for which it was responsible, has led to about 6,500 students receiving a lower grade than they should have been awarded.

Polymetrika was initially engaged on an advisory contract worth €75,000 but was subsequently given the task of implementing and delivering the calculated grades system and costs have risen to €160,000.

Mr MacSharry has written to PAC chairman, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, saying that he believes tax-payers would expect the committee to "urgently" invite Department's secretary general Mr Ó Foghlú to a hearing to discuss the matter.

After receiving requests from Mr Carthy and Mr MacSharry, Mr Stanley told Independent.ie that he's "anxious" for Department of Education officials to come into the PAC.

But he said it will be subject to the agreement of other the committee members.

In his contact with Mr Stanley, Mr MacSharry said: "Clearly, it is understandable that time was not a luxury the Department enjoyed in procuring a suitable partner to carry out this work [on the calculated grades system].

"However, there are clearly financial implications to the tax-payer as a result."

He argued that questions arise "relevant to financial recourse to the State from mistakes made by this company and the costs and consequent outcomes from any litigation which may or may not arise as a result."

He added that there are "also financial implications should pupils and their families chose to litigate the matter."

Mr MacSharry said: "Given these are matters relevant to public expenditure in procurement and possible legal and other outlay that may arise in the future I believe it is appropriate that the PAC consider these matters without delay."

A Department of Education spokesperson said no invitation has been extended by the PAC and any consideration of that is a matter for the committee.

A statement said: "Polymetrika has recognised expertise in what is a highly technical and specialised field."

The spokesperson added that in order for the calculated grades to be of value to students results had to be issued by early September, to make Irish and international deadlines for entry to higher and further education.

"This imperative meant there was insufficient time in which to run a normal, full procurement process," the spokesperson added.

They said: "The only way to achieve the goal of issuing calculated grades to students in the time available was to use an expert provider that is trusted, that had the skills and expertise to do the job and understood the Irish system.

"On that basis the Department availed of the procurement process known as the Negotiated Procedure without Prior Publication.

"This is used in circumstances where it is a case of extreme urgency."

