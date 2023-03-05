Dead on both sides of Civil War in Kerry commemorated

Tánaiste Micheál Martin at the commemoration of the Ballyseedy Massacre in Tralee on Saturday, where he laid a wreath on behalf of Ruairí Fuller (5), his father Padraig, and the Fuller family. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Hundreds of people have attended centenary commemorations in Kerry of two inter-connected atrocities, each of which was committed by anti-Treaty and pro-Treaty factions in the Civil War a century ago.

A number of commemorations were held at the scene in Knocknagoshel where five National Army soldiers were killed by a booby-trap bomb planted by anti-Treaty forces in March 1923.

Similar numbers attended at the scene of another horrific atrocity at nearby Ballyseedy, where National Army soldiers took revenge the next day by detonating a mine under nine anti-Treaty prisoners, killing eight of them.

Former Kerry football star and Fine Gael government minister, Jimmy Deenhian, said twin commemorations at both sites, organised by a local historic society of which he is outgoing president, had laid great emphasis on the families of all who had suffered.

Mr Deenihan said the factionalism which had characterised the dark days of the 1922/23 Civil War was studiously avoided.

Members of the key political parties attended the various weekend commemorations both yesterday and today.

Speaking after laying a wreath at Ballyseedy site, Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the incident was one of the darkest in Ireland’s history.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke at the Ballyseedy monument. She called for the Dáil record, which noted the result of a hastily convened lobsided inquiry into the Ballyseedy killings, and which wrongly blamed anti-Treaty bombers, must be corrected.

Similar commemorations are to be held at Countess Bridge, Killarney, where a similar atrocity also happened in 1923.