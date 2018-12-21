The fourth of November is cancelled "due to lack of interest".

Day to forget for Healy-Rae: TD's 2019 calendar is riddled with errors

That's the message from Michael Healy-Rae to explain just one of the typos in his 2019 calendar.

The calendar

The Kerry TD is hoping to keep constituents on their toes next year after giving out 8,000 calendars that are far from perfect.

For example, in 'Healy-Rae land' there are only 29 days in June.

November 4 is completely absent from the calendar, meaning the rest of the days and dates for the month do not correspond.

Asked to explain the errors, the TD said: "It's a well-known fact that calendars are very boring. The one thing about this calendar, it's not to be taken for granted."

He told the Irish Independent that recipients "can't really rely on the calendar" next year - but "this is where your mind is tested".

"Like life itself, my calendar is unpredictable," Mr Healy-Rae laughed.

The calendars, which were printed by the Oireachtas at a cost of around €250 to taxpayers, have been distributed to people in Kerry. They have details of the representative's constituency clinics.

But the TD said he isn't in the habit of blaming people for mistakes.

"Whose name is on it? It's my responsibility," he said, adding: "You can take that as my response and just add that I wish everybody a happy Christmas."

