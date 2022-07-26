The funeral service for former First Minister of Northern Ireland David Trimble will take place in Lisburn on Monday, the Ulster Unionist Party has announced.

They confirmed the service will be held at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm.

Mr Trimble passed away at the age of 77 following a short illness and tributes from Northern Ireland and internationally have poured in for the politician who is credited as being the architect for peace in the province.

On Monday night, the Trimble family announced “with great sadness” that the Nobel Peace Prize recipient, former first minister had “passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness”.

Books of condolence to the former leader are to be opened across Northern Ireland, including at Belfast City Hall, which will open their book in the reception of the civic building at 2pm.

Lord Mayor of the city Tina Black will open the book of condolence in Lord Trimble’s memory, with Derry City and Strabane Mayor Sandra Duffy opening a book in Derry’s Guildhall.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Paul Greenfield has opened an online book of condolence.

Meanwhile, officials at Stormont confirmed they are currently discussing plans for the Assembly to mark Lord Trimble’s death and an announcement is expected later on Tuesday.

Earlier, current UUP leader Doug Beattie said Lord Trimble “grasped the nettle of peace”.

Mr Beattie also laid flowers underneath a portrait of Mr Trimble in Stormont.

"He put his head above the parapet and there are people alive today who would not have been alive if he had not done what he done,” Mr Beattie told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

"What price can you put on peace and what price can you put on a life? What David did was the right thing to do. I think he took the right decisions.

"He did believe in peace, he did believe he had one opportunity and he wanted to grab that opportunity. He set us on a course which was the right direction to go.

"His legacy is about bringing peace to Northern Ireland, something we never thought we would get to.

"My thoughts are really with Lady Trimble today and the whole family.”